If you're a horror fan, Oscar season is usually a time to be disappointed and upset, because it's when the genre is always overlooked. Horror is so often looked down upon when it comes to awards, despite not only being popular with audiences but also how critically acclaimed horror movies have become. The Silence of the Lambs might have ruled the 1992 Academy Awards, but that was the exception to the rule. (I'm still not over Toni Collette not even getting a nomination for Hereditary.) However, the just-released Oscar nominations offered a great surprise, with horror nominated in several categories, from Best Picture to Best Director, and Best Actress. The Substance and Demi Moore's performance are a big part of that, but Nosferatu, Alien: Romulus, and The Girl With the Needle were recognized as well. It's about time!

'The Substance' Is Nominated For Several Oscars

Image via Mubi

The Substance was the most talked about horror movie of the year. Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (Revenge), and starring Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley, and Dennis Quaid, The Substance's jaw-dropping, body horror story about the lengths an aging female star will go to stay relevant was not only a critical darling but a box office success as well, making $76 million worldwide. All the attention led to several Golden Globe nominations, including a win for Moore, whose performance might be the best of her career. It was surprisingly her first-ever nomination, and now the Academy is noticing her too because Demi Moore has been nominated for Best Actress. Fans had hoped Qualley would get a nomination, but unfortunately, she didn't make the cut.

The nominations don't end with Demi Moore. The Substance is also among the ten nominees for Best Picture (it's the only horror movie on the list), Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Fargeat, and Best Makeup & Hairstyling for Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stéphanie Guillon, and Marilyne Scarselli. Usually, horror can't even get recognized at the Academy Awards, but this year, The Substance received an impressive five nominations.

'Nosferatu' and 'Alien: Romulus' Get Their Recognition as Well