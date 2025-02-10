Following the announcement of the nominations for this year's Academy Awards, attention is often turned to the biggest prizes: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Director. However, often the most surprising and, eventually, the biggest talking points of Oscars night come from the supporting categories, with shocks across the years proving that Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress are a pair of races worth keeping an eye on.

In 2025, many will say that these races are all but done, with a duo of standout performances likely to take their respective crowns. However, if history has taught us anything, it's that the Academy is no stranger to leaving viewers stunned and, with a selection of impressive supporting turns also nominated, a shock may even be for the best. The following is a ranking of each of the ten supporting performance nominations for this year's Academy Awards. The ranking is, of course, based on the quality of each performance, the demands of their role, the complexity of their character, and their ability to support the lead performances, a requirement often forgotten by the Academy in recent years.

10 Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez

'A Complete Unknown'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The music biopic is a fond favorite of the Academy, with the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody and Judy earning their central stars the top prizes. However, for the leading performance to truly shine, the supporting performances must help hold them up. This is a compliment that can be paid to Monica Barbaro, the woman behind folk legend and nine-time Grammy nominee Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown.

Not only does Barbaro have the unenviable job of accurately portraying a woman beloved by her many fans, but she does so whilst also allowing the spotlight to still shine on Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan. Although facing tough competition for the best performance in the movie, Barbaro still holds her own admirably and even earned the praise of Baez herself, who said in an interview, "I loved what she did in the film. If I didn’t think she was good at it, I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it in general. But she looked enough like me, and she had my gestures down. You could tell who it was. She worked so hard. Kudos to her for taking the role on."

9 Zoe Saldaña as Rita Mora Castro

'Emilia Pérez'

Image via Netflix

The controversial Emilia Pérez has had the world talking ever since it debuted worldwide on Netflix. The highest nominated movie at 13 nods, Emilia Pérez follows Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez, a former cartel kingpin who hires the services of lawyer Rita (Zoe Saldaña) to help set in motion her transition into a woman.

Because of the many controversies surrounding Emilia Pérez—especially pertaining to the historic tweets of its star, Gascón—it seems that this movie may fade into the background come the day of the ceremony, much to the pleasure of many online commentators. Nevertheless, Emilia Pérez's best shot of a golden statue is Saldaña's supporting performance. The actress dances and sings her way through an often strange and always demanding story. With Saldaña having already won the Golden Globe for her performance, might another prize be incoming?

8 Edward Norton as Pete Seeger

'A Complete Unknown'

Image via Searchlight Pictures

A Complete Unknown is brimming with talented performances, with the Academy making sure to acknowledge this with another supporting nomination for Edward Norton as Pete Seeger. A talented musician and social activist, Seeger is the man who introduces his friend Dylan to a burgeoning New York folk scene, setting in motion the journey this doting tale takes.

A terrifically detailed performance from Norton sets the bar high for the rest of the A Complete Unknown cast. Somehow, the Hollywood veteran manages to capture everything from Seeger's vocal styling to the way he held his banjo, showcasing just how talented the Golden Globe winner is. Although, like Barbaro, Norton is eventually overshadowed by Chalamet, this supporting turn is well worth its praise.

7 Felicity Jones as Erzsébet Tóth

'The Brutalist'

Image via A24

Brady Corbet's The Brutalist is the epic of this awards season, running for an astonishing 215 minutes and detailing the journey of Adrien Brody's acclaimed architect, László Tóth, who travels across the world to chase the American Dream. By his side is journalist Erzsébet Tóth (Felicity Jones), László's wife, who becomes evermore crucial as the narrative unfolds.

A recipient of ten nominations at this year's Academy Awards, it is likely The Brutalist may walk away with several trophies, including for Best Picture and Best Actor. However, one of its least likely winners is Supporting Actress for Jones, something purely due to the extreme talent also on display in this category, as well as Jones only appearing after the film's halfway mark. Nevertheless, it's likely her turn as Erzsébet is being overlooked by many, with this grounded, emotionally mature performance one of the best in her acclaimed career.