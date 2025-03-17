The Oscars are sticking with Conan O'Brien for a second time. This week, Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang announced that they have selected the comedian and writer to return and host the event for a second time in 2026. The news comes just two weeks after the event aired and broke records: it scored the highest audience numbers in five years, with almost 20 million viewers tuning in. Anora was the big winner of the night, taking home the Best Picture prize.

One of the reasons why O'Brien's hosting gig was appreciated was because the comedian wasn't afraid to get silly at times, avoided getting on anyone's toes — except Karla Sofia Gascón's (Emilia Perez) — and mostly strayed away from politics. The ceremony itself also featured some pretty good moments that playfully celebrated the movies nominated, including the piano-playing sandworm from Dune: Part 2 and firefighters roasting nominees. Along with O'Brien, The Academy is also bringing back for 2026 executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan, as well as producers Jeff Ross and Mike Sweeney.

In an official statement, Kramer and Yang celebrated the decision and praised the whole team's work:

“We are thrilled to bring back Conan, Raj, Katy, Jeff and Mike for the 98th Oscars! This year, they produced a hugely entertaining and visually stunning show that celebrated our nominees and the global film community in the most beautiful and impactful way. Conan was the perfect host — skillfully guiding us through the evening with humor, warmth and reverence. It is an honor to be working with them again.”

O'Brien Addresses Invitation To Host 2026 Oscars