The 97th Academy Awards are quickly approaching, and the actors nominated this year encompass a wide range of impressive performances. Several movies were strong enough to score two acting nominations: The Apprentice (Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong), Conclave (a surprisingly Oscar-less Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini), Wicked (Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande), Anora (Mikey Madison and Yura Borisov), and the controversial and generally less acclaimed Emilia Pérez (Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña). Two films even have a chance to win three out of the four acting Oscars this year: A Complete Unknown (Monica Barbaro, Edward Norton, and Timothée Chalamet) and The Brutalist (Guy Pierce, Adrien Brody, and Felicity Jones). It's kind of strange to see A Complete Unknown get so many, given the fact that it's much more interested in rushing into musical performances than telling a story or giving its cast compelling character arcs to work with. But, in any case, aspiring actors would do well to study these performances.

No movie has ever won Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, but there are three movies that came close. It's an astounding feat in itself, and not every entry has avoided controversy over its inclusion on this prestigious list. It seems that the shortlists this year are too strong to expect The Brutalist or A Complete Unknown to win three out of these four categories. However, history has shown us that luck plays just as big a role as merit here, so you never know. Below are the three unique films that have the honor of declaring themselves the most well-acted movies in cinema history (according to the Academy), but they're too different (and from such different time periods) that ranking them on their performances would be a bizarre task. Instead, they're ranked by how much of a chance they had at bringing home all four acting Oscars.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Wins: Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan)

Image via A24

Everything Everywhere All At Once is by far the most recent film to get nominated for three of the four Best Acting Oscars. Unlike the other two entries on this list, however, this one had no shot of getting all four: it didn't receive a nomination for Best Actor. Intriguingly, it did receive two nominations for Best Supporting Actress: one for Jamie Lee Curtis, and one for Stephanie Hsu. Curtis wound up winning for her role as the unfriendly IRS employee Deirdre Beaubeirdre, which has gone down as one of the most controversial Oscar wins and notoriously obvious career wins of all time. Curtis has had a great career with far superior roles that deserved nominations she didn't get, so this win (which was also her first nomination) came across as making up for that. Many would say that even Hsu deserved the Oscar over Curtis, though there's an argument to be made for the other actresses, too.

As for the other categories, Michelle Yeoh's win for Best Actress was also her first Academy Award nomination—which seemed as overdue for her as for Curtis. Unlike Curtis's win, however, Yeoh's performance felt just as substantial and worthy of the prize as those of her fellow nominees—including Cate Blanchett in Tar and Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie (which was at the center of another Oscar controversy). Ke Huy Quan won for Best Supporting Actor in one of the most acclaimed acting wins of the century so far, overcoming two worthy nominees from The Banshees of Inisherin (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and more. In the end, Everything Everywhere All At Once had a lot of momentum going into the 95th Oscar ceremony—which was especially impressive because it had been released almost exactly a year prior. Like The Silence of the Lambs, it proved that movies released early in the year can still score very well with the Academy.