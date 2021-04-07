On an all-new episode of For Your Consideration, Collider’s awards experts Scott Mantz, Perri Nemiroff and Jeff Sneider recap this year's historic SAG Award winners and discuss whether or not they'll influence the Oscar race.

The big surprise over the weekend was Viola Davis' win for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as many awards experts had pegged the race between Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand (Nomadland). Recent Golden Globe winner Andra Day (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday) was not nominated for a SAG Award this year, which may have paved the way for Davis' upset victory.

The FYC hosts agree that Chadwick Boseman's posthumous SAG Awards win cements him as the frontrunner for Best Actor at the Oscars, where the runner-ups will continue to be Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) and Anthony Hopkins (The Father). Meanwhile, Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) remains the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor following a successful hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

Finally, Minari star Yuh-jung Youn triumphed at the SAG Awards, beating out buzzy newcomer Maria Bakalova, who had been tipped to win via a "leak" that proved incorrect in that category. Scott suspected Glenn Close might win, but Jeff has long pegged the kindly grandmother from Minari as the likely winner for Best Supporting Actress, though he acknowledges that past Oscar winner Olivia Colman could always surprise for her turn in The Father.

The next FYC episode will arrive a few days before the Oscars ceremony itself and will feature the gang's final predictions, so be sure to come back before Sunday, April 25, as anything can happen before voting begins on April 15.

