Winning an Oscar is every film artist's dream. But breaking a record while at it is something really special, and while it is a show of the ultimate artists' finesse, sometimes it takes a stroke of luck and a happy coincidence. The youngest-ever Oscar winner snagged the award for Best Supporting Actress while playing alongside her father at the age of nine! That record belongs to Tatum O'Neal for her role in Paper Moon. There is an actor who portrayed the role of an Oscar winner so well that the performance earned her an Oscar herself. Amidst the grandeur of Academy Award records, there are some controversial ones. Three times, winners of the Oscars have refused their awards, and the recipient that founded this group was Dudley Nichols, a screenwriter. But in this piece, we'll explore a bitter-sweet story of the actor who holds the record for the youngest Academy Award winner for Best Actor: Adrien Brody.

What Was Adrien Brody's Hollywood Career Like Before His Oscar Win?

Adrien Brody's journey to receiving his Best Actor Oscar is a dreamer's story. Playing a thirteen-year-old orphan, he made his debut in PBS's 1988 uplifting drama, Home at Last. He featured in several other films, including alongside Tupac Shakur in Julien Temple's 1996 crime drama, Bullet. When he got the main character role in Terrence Malick's 1998 indie film, The Thin Red Line, he thought that was his breakthrough, but Malick changed the film's trajectory in post-production, cutting out most of Brody's performance. Brody had to persevere and work hard in several feature films including Restaurant and Summer of Sam, during the filming of which he broke his nose, before his big recognition. In 2002, Brody landed the role of a lifetime in Roman Polanski's The Pianist, a film inspired by Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman's experience surviving the Holocaust by hiding in the ruins of Warsaw during World War II. The film is based on Szpilman's autobiography of the same title. At 29, Brody's impeccable performance in the film won him an Oscar for Best Actor, becoming the youngest ever to win the award, a record still held to date.

How Did Adrien Brody Prepare for His 'The Pianist' Role?

Portraying a character who isn't necessarily a hero, but is a real-life survivor who is hopeful in such a dark film as The Pianist, no one can refute that Adrien Brody's excellent performance was more than deserving of an Oscar. But some might be surprised at just how much Brody put into preparation for the role. He has said that he invested so much in Szpilman's character that he had to relive part of Szpilman's life at the time to have a feel of what it was for the Polish-Jewish pianist back then. Brody left his apartment, sold his car, kept off his phone, and starved himself while isolating just to experience what the character he was to play had gone through. To be able to perform the iconic Polish composer Frédéric Chopin's piano sequences in the film with authenticity, Brody, who knew how to play the piano but not as a professional, learned the specific pieces that were used in the film. This dedication to his trade even cost him a girlfriend, but Brody was an actor on a mission. And his eyes were on the prize, the summit of any actor's career: an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In the film, these efforts don't go unnoticed. Brody has also said that his close relationship during the filming with director Polanski, who is a survivor of the Holocaust himself, provided him with much-needed insight into his character. During the making of the film, Polanski incorporated his own experiences of the Holocaust. One notable moment that he has cited in the film is when a soldier Szpilman had known saved him from being transferred to the death chambers alongside his family and shouted at him not to run. In the source material autobiography, the real Szpilman wrote that the soldier told him to run, but Polanski instead used his own experience in which a German soldier who let him and a childhood friend escape, had told them not to run. It is incidents like these that Brody said enriched his understanding of the character he was playing in The Pianist and made it such an authentic personal story for him. He saw the character he was playing in his director, Polanski, who was there collaborating with him throughout the filming process. Brody's investment in his screen character came at a cost, haunting him many years after his performance.

Adrien Brody's Academy Award Reception Was Marred With Controversy

But it's not just his record win that caught the attention of the world. While receiving his Oscar at the 75th Academy Awards, Brody caused controversy when he unexpectedly and shockingly kissed actress Halle Berry who was presenting the award. He was criticized for the incident and in an interview with Vanity Fair, he opened up about it saying that time seemed to slow down during the kiss to the point that by the time he was done, flashlights were indicating his award reception time had lapsed. When asked whether she knew about it beforehand, Halle Berry stated that Brody's kiss caught her by surprise, but she decided to go with it.

Was Adrien Brody's Academy Award a Curse?

Image via Pathé Distribution

Much has been said about Oscar wins cursing some actors, and while the jury is still out there, it appears not much good has come Adrien Brody's way after his famous moment on the red carpet of the Academy Award ceremony. Even though he has been featured in several films and TV shows, none of the roles he has had since the Oscar win have come close to his The Pianist performance. He collaborated with Wes Anderson (who cast him in several other films) in his Academy Award-winning The Grand Budapest Hotel in 2014. He also received an Emmy nomination for playing the title character in Houdini, a History miniseries.

Adrien Brody stated his interest in playing The Joker in The Dark Knight but was overlooked by Christopher Nolan and Warner Bros, who went for Heath Ledger instead. Again, he almost played Spock in Star Trek, but Zachary Quinto got the role. While Adrien Brody hasn't received any additional Oscar nominations since receiving the highest recognition in cinema, his performances will live on, and for now, he still remains the youngest ever to receive the Best Actor Award at the Oscars.

