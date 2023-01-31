Andrea Riseborough can rest easy this evening in the knowledge that her nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role will not be rescinded following an investigation by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Nor will action be taken by those who lobbied in her favor to receive recognition by the Academy for her role in To Leslie, in which she portrayed a woman spiraling out of control to alcoholism, the Academy announced on Tuesday afternoon via their CEO Bill Kramer. However, Kramer did reveal that the Academy would be further probing the tactics used by Riseborough and her team going forward in case it was used by future candidates for nominations.

The Academy came to the decision after their 54-person board of governors had convened earlier on Tuesday for its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, on which an internal review of the Riseborough campaign had been high on their agenda for the day. The review itself was triggered thanks to the debate about her unusual method of campaigning for nomination, which drew shock and even some derision at last week's nominations announcement.

To Leslie was released to glowing reviews for Riseborough's performance, but the film was so little seen - grossing just $27,322 upon release last year - that many Academy members had not even heard of the film prior to the campaign.However, a host of A-list names took it upon themselves to campaign for Riseborough personally, hosting events, screenings, luncheons and promoting her performance via social media, including the likes of Susan Sarandon, Helen Hunt, Zooey Deschanel, Mira Sorvino, Constance Zimmer, Rosie O’Donnell, Alan Cumming, Edward Norton, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Minnie Driver, Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams and Kate Winslet, who declared, “I think this is the greatest female performance onscreen I have ever seen in my life," when presenting the film.

Kramer's full statement on the Riseborough decision can be read below.