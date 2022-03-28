Ariana DeBose won Best Supporting Actress for her breakout role in West Side Story as Anita at this year's Oscars. DeBose's history-making win was much anticipated after she won for the role at the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the BAFTAs, just to name a few. DeBose is the second queer woman to win an acting Oscar after Jodie Foster, and the first to win while openly queer. She is also following in the footsteps of original Anita Rita Moreno, who became the first Latina woman to win an Oscar for the 1961 version of West Side Story.

DeBose began as a dancer, appearing on So You Think You Can Dance and in multiple Broadway musicals. Her breakout role on Broadway was as the Bullet in Hamilton, which propelled her to notoriety. She then went to play Jane in A Bronx Tale, and was nominated for a Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony for her role as Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Story. DeBose's first leading role in film was in the musical The Prom as Alyssa Greene, before she starred in West Side Story.

Steven Spielberg's reimagining of West Side Story was met with critical acclaim, especially for the performances from DeBose and Rachel Zegler. With a new screenplay from Tony Kushner, the film introduced new scenes and characters, such as Moreno's Valentina. Moreno also served as an executive producer on the film. The classic movie musical tells the story of Maria and Tony, who belong to different communities in New York City, and the conflict that persists between rival gangs the Sharks and the Jets. The original musical premiered in 1957, and was adapted into a film in 1961, winning ten Academy Awards.

DeBose's win for Best Supporting Actress is certainly history-making. As previously mentioned, she has become the first queer woman to win an acting Oscar while openly queer. She is one of the few Latina women to win an Oscar, with Moreno being the first for the same role. An interesting record set by her win is that DeBose and Moreno become the third set of actors in history to win Oscars for the same role, following Marlon Brando and Al Pacino for Vito Corleone and Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix for The Joker.

This is just the beginning of what is sure to be a long and illustrious career for DeBose. She is currently filming Kraven the Hunter with Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the lead role. She is also set to appear in Matthew Vaughn's upcoming spy film Argylle alongside a large ensemble cast, such as Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Bryan Cranston. DeBose's exceptional performance more than earned her the award, and it is exciting to see where her career goes.

