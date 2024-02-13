The Big Picture The Oscars are happening at a new time this year, and ABC is using the popular Barbie to promote the show.

Host Jimmy Kimmel seeks guidance from Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and Ryan Gosling on his way to the Oscars.

The promo features narration from Helen Mirren and a road trip montage with McKinnon's Weird Barbie.

With the Oscars moving to a new time this year, ABC is taking full advantage of billion-dollar-earning Oscar nominee Barbie to spread the word. In a new promo, host Jimmy Kimmel seeks advice from Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, and even Ryan Gosling en route to the show, which will air on the network starting at 7 PM on March 10, 2024. Opening with narration from Barbie narrator Helen Mirren, Kimmel begins his journey to the abode of Weird Barbie (McKinnon), who guides him through the slate of nominees, in the style of the movie's road trip montage.

Along the way, of course, Kimmel takes a chance to get a couple shots in at the purported hideousness of long-time "nemesis" Matt Damon, who stars in this year's Best Picture frontrunner Oppenheimer, and Weird Barbie dubs Emma Stone's Frankensteinian Bella from Poor Things to be her "cousin". Upon arriving at the ceremony, they encounter Ferrara, who spoofs her memorable feminist Barbie monologue, and Gosling references Paul Giamatti's post-awards show fondness for In-N-Out Burger. Kimmel is relieved to have finally located the ceremony, but his relief is short-lived, as all present are horrified to learn that Barbie helmer Greta Gerwig was not nominated for Best Director.

Who Are the Major Oscar Nominees This Year?

Oppenheimer leads the nominee pack this year, with thirteen nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Christopher Nolan, and Best Actor for star Cillian Murphy. Following close behind is Poor Things with eleven; it is also nominated for Best Picture and Director for director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as Best Actress for Stone. Martin Scorsese's masterful Killers of the Flower Moon netted ten, including a Best Actress nod for Lily Gladstone, making her the first-ever Native American woman to be nominated. The year's box-office champ, Barbie, landed eight nominations, although, somewhat controversially, not Best Actress for Margot Robbie in the title role nor Gerwig for Best Director. Maestro rounds out the top five with seven nominations, which may salve the sting of Weird Barbie dubbing its main character "Kenard Bernstein".

The long-tenured host of ABC's late-night flagship Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kimmel is returning to the role of Oscars host once more this year. He has previously hosted the event three times, including last year's largely controversy-free ceremony, and has also hosted the Emmys three times.The Oscars will air on ABC at 7 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars promo below.

