The Big Picture Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reminisced as both Batman villains while Keaton watched on at the 96th Oscars.

DeVito played Penguin in Batman Returns.

Schwarzenegger played Mr. Freeze in Batman and Robin.

A charming Twins reunion between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito quickly became a frosty one — but not for the reasons you'd think. While the pair are obviously associated with the beloved comedy, they are also two of the best-known villains to have faced Batman on the big screen. And wouldn't you know it, Michael Keaton was there in the front row to add to the drama.

The duo had a quick squabble about how each met their fate at the hands of the Dark Knight, with Schwarzenegger saying it was "love" that defeated his Mr. Freeze, while DeVito said he was just "thrown out of a window." Admittedly, Schwarzenegger's Batman was actually George Clooney, but given that Clooney is ashamed of his time in the suit, we can't blame anyone involved in the skit for overlooking it. Maybe we can get a multiverse movie with Schwarzenegger, DeVito, and Keaton as retirement home heroes?

Who Do Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger Play in the 'Batman' Movies?

In 1992's Batman Returns, DeVito plays the role of Oswald Cobblepot, also known as The Penguin. DeVito's character is a grotesque and deformed man who was abandoned by his wealthy parents as a baby, due to his appearance and ferocious behavior. Raised in the sewers of Gotham City by a flock of penguins, The Penguin emerges as a criminal mastermind with a plan to kill every firstborn son of Gotham's elite as revenge for his own abandonment.

Throughout the movie, The Penguin runs for Mayor of Gotham City, manipulated by businessman Max Shreck to serve Shreck's own interests. His character meets a tragic end when he dies from his injuries sustained during a final confrontation with Batman, after being thrown out of a window.

In 1997's Batman and Robin, Schwarzenegger plays Dr. Victor Fries, also known as Mr. Freeze. Schwarzenegger's character is a former scientist who turned to a life of crime after an accident in a cryogenics lab rendered him unable to survive outside of sub-zero temperatures. Mr. Freeze is driven by the desire to find a cure for his terminally ill wife, Nora, whom he has cryogenically frozen until he can save her. His character is redeemed when Batman shows him that his wife, Nora, can still be saved with the help of Wayne Enterprises. He is last seen in Arkham Asylum.The Batman movies can be seen on Max.