The Academy Awards honor the best in cinema every year, acting as an arbiter of excellence that pretty much everyone in the industry aspires to. Winning an Oscar can change an actor's life, either cementing them as icons of the seventh art or anointing them as promising talents that can shape the future of cinema. The Best Actor category is often considered one of the most important, usually presented as either third or second to last behind only Best Picture. Previous winners in the category include icons like Marlon Brando, Humphrey Bogart, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Tom Hanks.

The 2020s have produced a solid group of Best Actor winners, especially compared to the decidedly more uneven crop of the 2010s. Indeed, the five actors recognized so far with an Oscar delivered performances that range from solid to quite good to, in the case of two of them, outstanding, career-best achievements worthy of every award they won. This list will rank every Best Actor winner of the 2020s based on the quality of the performance itself, how much it contributes to the movie, and where they stand among the group of nearly a hundred Best Actor winners so far. There isn't any outright bad performance, although it's very clear that two of them tower over the other three, joining the ranks of the all-time greatest winners.

5 Will Smith as Richard Williams

'King Richard' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros

Will Smith won the Best Actor Oscar on his third nomination. After previously contending for the award in 2001 for Ali and 2007 for The Pursuit of Happyness, the former Fresh Prince took home the gold for his portrayal of Richard Williams in the 2021 biopic King Richard. Inspired by the true story of Richard Williams, the film follows his efforts to coach his daughters, Venus and Serena Williams.

First things first: one simply cannot talk about Will Smith's Oscar without mentioning the infamous slap. The incident not only tainted his long-time-coming Best Actor win but also resulted in his banning from the Academy for ten years. It's a shame because Smith worked for his Oscar, and what should've been the crowning achievement of his acting career instead became an ugly affair that turned him into a punching line. In terms of the performance itself, Smith is fine but nothing groundbreaking, largely because King Richard itself is a by-the-numbers biopic that does little to reveal any nuances or insights into the Williams family. Smith does admirably with what he's given, but one could argue that both Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Garfield were worthier of the Oscar that year.