Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff is keeping you up to date on the leading contenders for 2024's Oscar for Best Actor based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers. Check in for updates often because anything can change over the next couple of weeks.

Whereas the race for Best Actress appears to have been narrowed down to two clear frontrunners, there are several exciting possibilities in the Best Actor battle regarding who's most likely to take home the Oscar come March 10th. One of the best parts about this particular race? Of the names included in this round of predictions — plus the one that got bumped off the list — I'd be thrilled to see any of them win. They're six stellar performances, all deserving of nomination (and wins, if I'm honest).

Here’s where things stand as of January 2nd, 2024:

5 Colman Domingo

‘Rustin’

As one might expect, the fifth position on the nominee list is the biggest toss-up. Yes, Leonardo DiCaprio is an Oscar winner who gives an exceptional performance in a film that could rack up a significant amount of nominations this year. But as far as performances go, his co-star, Lily Gladstone, is getting the most heat this season for Killers of the Flower Moon. On the other hand, the way it looks, Best Actor is one of just two chances Rustin has of snagging an Academy Award nomination ( the other being a Best Original Song nod for Lenny Kravitz's "Road to Freedom"). Given that nearly all the Rustin support flows Colman Domingo's way, I'm giving him the edge over DiCaprio. That he delivered another phenomenal performance in The Color Purple won't hurt either!

4 Jeffrey Wright

‘American Fiction’

I don't like speaking in absolutes, but we've already hit the point in the list where I'd be surprised if any of the actors below didn't go on to secure a nomination on January 23rd. Similar to The Holdovers, which we'll get to, American Fiction is on the rise, and Jeffrey Wright is its beating heart. Wright has yet to appear in an Oscar race, but he's no awards season slouch. He's netted five Emmy nominations over the years, winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for Angels in America in 2004. As far as this season goes, American Fiction already won the Audience Award at TIFF, a good sign the film will continue build steam. Also, he's already banked nominations for Best Actor nominee at the Critics Choice Awards, Outstanding Lead Performance at the Gotham Awards, and Best Lead Performance at the Independent Spirit Awards. It might be tough for Wright to top the following three names on this list for the win, but given American Fiction's upward trajectory this season, a nomination is the least he can expect.

3 Bradley Cooper

‘Maestro’

A couple of weeks ago, had you asked me who'd be most likely to upset my #1 pick, I would have said Bradley Cooper in Maestro. However, someone else has been busy picking up a lot of buzz, so I've bumped Cooper down a notch. He delivers jaw-dropping work in the Netflix release in front of and behind the lens. Still, the fact that the movie isn't precisely soaring up the streamer's charts following its release is a sign that the incredibly well-made film could be a middle-of-the-pack contender in most categories this year — this one included.

2 Paul Giamatti

‘The Holdovers’

Yes, this category has a clear frontrunner, and he's been at the top of this list since his movie hit theaters in July. Now, there's nothing to suggest he or the movie are losing any momentum, but — and this is a huge but — the Paul Giamatti buzz surrounding his work in The Holdovers is getting louder every passing day. Giamatti is an unassuming industry icon, a past Oscar nominee for his supporting performance in Cinderella Man, and is well remembered for having suffered one the most outrageous snubs of all time when he didn't get a nomination for his performance in Sideways. Could this be the year the Academy, in a sense, fixes that error? Absolutely. But not just with a nomination. Giamatti is a real contender to win for The Holdovers, which, as predicted, is turning out to be one of the most beloved crowd-pleasers of the year — a quality that will keep it going strong throughout the season.

1 Cillian Murphy

‘Oppenheimer’

Giamatti looks to be a formidable opponent, but there’s still no reason to bump Cillian Murphy from the #1 spot for his work in Oppenheimer. The Barbenheimer craze will continue with both Barbie and Oppenheimer, and you can expect both to be among the most nominated films of the year. Still, once those nominations come in, the campaigning process could prove pivotal, especially for someone like Murphy, who has another actor nipping at his heels. The only nomination precursor that could further narrow the gap between Giamatti and Murphy is if The Holdovers snags an ensemble nomination at the SAG Awards. Oppenheimer’s chances are looking quite good in that department. Still, if The Holdovers gets in as well, it could signal that the film has the necessary widespread support to turn its nominations into wins.

For predictions covering all the major categories, visit our complete Oscar prospectus here and keep coming back. This race is only just beginning.