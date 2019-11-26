Oscar Beat: Best Actor Predictions — The Most Competitive Race of the Year

0

The Best Actor Oscar race this year is insanely competitive, and at this point there’s any combination of 10-15 men who have a decent shot at landing in the nominations circle—even beyond that, who’s going to win is anyone’s guess right now. You’ve got Hollywood veterans giving their best performance in decades; Capital M Movie Stars giving big, shiny turns in auteur-driven masterpieces; Intense actors giving it their all. Basically pick your poison from any great Oscar narrative from years past, and it’s happening this year.

Which makes predicting the race mighty difficult. There are a few towering performances that would be hard to ignore, but in recent years the Oscars have been keen on throwing a surprise or two in the mix by way of an up-and-comer. That paves the way for a shocker or two, assuming they can make it in. As I said, it’s a formidable field.

So without further ado, let’s get into it. Here are my Best Actor predictions for the moment, listed in order of likelihood to be nominated.

Frontrunners

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

There is a very real scenario in which these four aforementioned actors all score nominations, which also means there’s a very real scenario in which any of these fine leading men could win. Joaquin Phoenix gives the “physical transformation” performance of the year, disappearing fully into the title role in the divisive Joker. The DC Comics adaptation has been gaining steam on the awards circuit and those in the industry do seem to like the film, which only helps Phoenix’s chances as the well-respected actor delivers an undeniably great performance.

Then you have Leonardo DiCaprio, also one of the best and most respected actors working today, delivering a towering performance in Quentin Tarantino’s masterful Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The film itself is expected to be a major player in the Oscar race, and if it surges ahead in Best Picture/Director that only helps DiCaprio’s chances here. It’s a great performance with just the right amount of “flash” to hold the Academy’s attention.

On the flip side of the coin, you have Adam Driver giving flat-out the best performance of the year in Marriage Story, but it’s nowhere near “flashy” or “big” or “obvious.” That’s the direction the Academy tends to trend when it comes to awards (remember Rami Malek’s fake teeth?), but Driver’s work in Marriage Story is undeniable and the film itself is similarly expected to be a major player. I would be shocked if he didn’t get nominated.

Netflix has another major Best Actor contender in Robert De Niro, who delivers his best performance in decades in Martin Scorsese’s masterwork The Irishman. It’s a haunting turn that plays subtly as the film marches through its three-hours-plus runtime, but it’s in the final act that the brilliance of De Niro’s performance really shines through. It’ll be interesting to see how the film as a whole is greeted by the Academy, but the strength of De Niro’s performance is tough to deny.

In the Mix

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

George MacKay – 1917

Antonio Banderas – Pain & Glory

Paul Walter Hauser – Richard Jewell

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Also in the mix, pretty much everyone. Seriously, take your pick from this list and you can easily throw them into the frontrunner’s circle. Eddie Murphy has the comeback narrative for his swell turn in the Netflix comedy Dolemite Is My Name; Jonathan Pryce is a well-liked veteran actor delivering a swell performance in the feel-good Netflix drama The Two Popes; Adam Sandler fits into the “best performance in years” column alongside De Niro for his fantastic turn in Uncut Gems, and ditto Antonio Banderas for his soulful performance in Pedro Almodovar’s Pain & Glory. And could Oscar favorite Christian Bale score his fifth nomination for his excellent turn in the very good Ford v Ferrari? I still don’t have a great read on that film’s prospects overall (is it too much of a throwback?), but if the Academy goes for it, don’t count Bale out.

Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell is a late entry to this year’s race, and while the 15:17 to Paris filmmaker is very hit or miss nowadays, this true-story drama picked up some strong early notices for Paul Walter Hauser’s lead performance. As I said in my introduction, the Academy has enjoyed throwing a surprise or two into Best Actor in recent years, so if the film connects, Hauser may score a nod.

Another latecomer is Sam Mendes’ WWI film 1917, with George MacKay landing in the lead actor slot. The movie itself has been pegged by some as a serious disruptor—like potential Best Picture-winner disruptor—and traditionally major contenders land at least one acting nod. That would likely be MacKay, if it goes that way, and I’m inclined to think it will. The film is a stunning cinematic achievement and MacKay delivers a truly incredible performance that’s not entirely dissimilar from DiCaprio’s physical (and Oscar-winning) turn in The Revenant.

There’s also Taron Egerton, who’s been on the Oscar circuit since spring for his terrific turn as Elton John in Rocketman. If Rami Malek can win a Best Actor Oscar for lip syncing with ridiculous teeth in a film too scared to delve into the truths behind the leading man, then Egerton deserves serious consideration for the superior-in-every-way Rocketman.

On the Outside

Matt Damon – Ford v Ferrari

Michael B. Jordan – Just Mercy

Brad Pitt – Ad Astra

Matthew Rhys – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Daniel Kaluuya – Queen & Slim

Robert Pattinson – The Lighthouse

This year’s crop of contenders is so good that even the “outside” contenders are giving incredible performances in great films. Matt Damon and Christian Bale are both going Lead for Ford v Ferrari, but Bale’s got the more emotional arc and his character’s the only one with an interior life, so he’s got the leg up on Damon—even though Damon is good, too! Frustratingly, the terrific Just Mercy failed to make much of a splash after its TIFF debut, but Michael B. Jordan is quietly excellent in this vital death row drama. Might it pick up some steam in December?

Brad Pitt will almost certainly earn a Best Supporting Actor nomination for his cool-as-a-cucumber turn in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but he’s a longshot contender in Best Actor for the swell sci-fi drama Ad Astra. It’s a quietly intense performance in a quietly intense film, so much like Ryan Gosling in First Man, I would not be shocked if he’s overlooked.

If A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood hits big with the Academy, Emmy-winning The Americans alum Matthew Rhys could score his first nomination. Yes indeed, Rhys is the lead of the “Mister Rogers Movie” and Tom Hanks is a supporting character. Rhys is good in the film, but in a year this stacked, it’s gonna be tough to crack the heavyweights. Which is also why Daniel Kaluuya may be overlooked for Queen & Slim and Robert Pattinson may be forgotten for his truly mad performance in the truly weird The Lighthouse.

So that’s a pretty broad overview of the landscape, and as you can see it’s incredibly competitive. The critics awards should be interesting in December, which always have the potential to give a leg up to a contender on the outside looking in. Is it Sandler’s time at last? We’ll find out.

