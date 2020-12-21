In so many ways, 2020 has been an insane year, but when it comes to Oscar predictions, all bets are off. It’s been awhile, but welcome back to Oscar Beat – Collider’s semi-regular awards column where I run down the latest Oscar predictions as we head towards the big ceremony.

A couple of major things are different about the 2021 Oscars because of, you know, the pandemic. For one, films released in 2020 are eligible regardless of whether they received a theatrical release or not, because major theaters were closed for much of the year. Meaning a ton of Netflix movies have a shot. For another, the deadline to have your film released and still be eligible for the Oscars has been extended from December 31st to February 28, 2021, so even though we’re nearing the end of the year, there are still a couple of movies we haven’t seen yet that will be eligible for the Oscars (which will take place on April 25, 2021).

So with all that said, I’ve done my best to assemble a preliminary list of Best Actor Oscar predictions. And despite the fact that so many major releases were delayed to 2021 or beyond, there are a number of spectacular performances from 2020 that deserve recognition. Let’s dig in.

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Tom Hanks – News of the World

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

The tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year still stings, but the actor is very much in the Oscar mix for his final performance in the Netflix movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It is a powerhouse, show-stopping turn that is devastating in the way it makes you yearn for more performances from this outstanding actor. At this point, Boseman is the favorite to win and it’s hard to argue with that. His turn as an ambitious, naïve, and broken musician with dreams of making his own record is stunning, and it’s pretty much a given that he’ll be scoring a posthumous nomination here.

The other major threat for this race, at this time, is Anthony Hopkins who is drawing raves for his turn as a man whose mental capacity is rapidly deteriorating right in front of his daughter’s eyes. Hopkins only has one Oscar under his belt for The Silence of the Lambs back in 1992, but was nominated last year for The Two Popes.

There’s also Delroy Lindo who steals the entirety of Spike Lee’s ambitious, confrontational Vietnam War drama Da 5 Bloods. Lindo’s turn as a man absolutely broken by his experience in the Vietnam War is striking, and while the character – who is a Trump supporter – could have gone a number of ways, Lindo finds a way to make you both loathe and empathize with this man at the same time. It’s a devastating turn deserving of all the high praise.

A year like this will hopefully make way for some smaller films to break through into the Oscars, and a perfect example is the Amazon Studios film Sound of Metal, in which Riz Ahmed gives the best performance of his career as a drummer who suddenly loses his hearing. It’s a really tricky performance because Ahmed’s character makes some questionable choices throughout, but the way Ahmed plays it you always like and are rooting for him to be OK. I have a good feeling about him landing his first Oscar nomination.

Another great performance in an indie that premeired at Sundance comes courtesy of Steven Yeun in Minari. He plays a Korean-American who moves his family to Arkansas to start a farm, and finds nothing but struggles all the way through. The film is told through his young son’s eyes, but Yeun does a spectacular job of communicating his character’s thoughts and emotions and frustrations non-verbally. It’s a quieter performance than some of the others in contention, and as we know the Oscars love a “big” performance, but I definitely think Yeun has a shot.

And then there are a couple of past winners and heavy hitters who could score a new nomination. The biggest bet is Gary Oldman for his turn as the titular Citizen Kane screenwriter in David Fincher’s Mank. Oldman only scored his first Oscar nomination a few years ago for Tinker, Tailor, Soldier Spy and then his first win a few years later with Darkest Hour, but if Academy voters really spring for Fincher’s black-and-white ode to 1930s Hollywood, Oldman has a very good shot at securing a Best Actor nomination. And his performance is very good! It’s a tricky one as Mank is always in some state of drunkenness, but I expect the character’s third-act monologue may seal the deal.

The other major contender who seems somewhat likely to score a nod is Tom Hanks, but it really depends on how the Academy receives News of the World. The Universal Pictures film is being released in theaters on Christmas Day and it’s a full-on Western – handsomely made with a strong thematic connection to our world today and a deep emotional center. It’s the kind of thing that could connect well with older Oscar voters as it feels like a “traditional” Oscar movie in contrast to some of the indies or more character-centric pieces, and if it does connect, it’s very likely Hanks could earn a Best Actor nod for his lead role. But of course Hanks has a strange history with the Academy – before his nomination for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, he hadn’t scored an Oscar nod since 2001’s Cast Away. So was Beautiful Day a fluke or is the Academy ready to stop overlooking one of today’s best actors?

In the Mix

Kingsley Ben-Adir – One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Jude Law – The Nest

Ben Affleck – The Way Back

Dev Patel – Personal History of David Copperfield

George Clooney – The Midnight Sky

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

As for who else in the mix, well, it’s a lot! Again, this year could go a number of ways. Kinglsey Ben-Adir is fantastic as Malcolm X in Regina King’s drama One Night in Miami, which could make big waves with the Academy. And honestly a nomination for Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is not entirely out of the question, although the Oscars have a history of ignoring great comedic performances. Speaking of which, Andy Samberg deserves to be in this conversation for one of the year’s best films, Palm Springs (ditto his co-star Cristin Milioti). He delivers huge laughs but also deep sadness in the Groundhog Day-esque story – it’s the best performance of his career.

Ben Affleck also made waves earlier this year with his deeply personal turn in the sports drama The Way Back, so depending on how heavily Warner Bros. pushes that film/his performance he could land a nod. Ditto George Clooney in his Netflix film The Midnight Sky, although that’s a bit of an uphill battle after some lukewarm reviews. Conversely, The Nest is turning out to be a bit of a critical favorite, so Jude Law has a shot for his smarmy turn in that 80s-set marriage drama. And let’s not forget Dev Patel’s delightful turn in Searchlight Pictures’ Personal History of David Copperfield.

Still to Be Seen

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

Tom Holland – Cherry

As I mentioned, there are still a couple of movies that no one has seen that will be eligible for the Oscars. Warner Bros. dropped everyone’s jaws when they released the trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, and it appears as though LaKeith Stanfield will be submitted in the Best Actor category for his turn as FBI informant William O’Neal in this chronicle of the assassination of Fred Hampton. Stanfield has shown time and again he’s an impeccably gifted performer, and I know I’m not the only one who can’t wait to see this movie.

And directors Joe and Anthony Russo have been hyping up Tom Holland’s performance as an opioid-addicted veteran suffering from PTSD in their drama Cherry. If you only know Holland from the MCU you’ve only seen a fraction of what this actor is capable of, so it’ll be interesting to see if his turn in Cherry lands him his first Oscar nomination.

Time will tell, and this post will be updated as the season rolls on and things become more clear.

Look for more Oscar predictions all week right here on Collider.

