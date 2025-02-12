Best Actress is consistently one of the most interesting categories in any Academy Awards ceremony. Not only is it usually far more interesting than its male counterpart—largely thanks to the abundance of rich female performances in any given year—but it has also presented some of the most exciting races in the ceremony's history. From Katharine Hepburn versus Barbra Streisand in 1969 (to date, the first and last tie in Best Actress) to Viola Davis versus Meryl Streep in 2012, Best Actress has been home to some brilliant showdowns that have gone on in Oscar history.

So far, the 2020s have been quite exciting for the Best Actress category. Five actresses have claimed the prestigious award this decade, and although the number is low, the quality of the work is everything but. Indeed, at least two of these performers have delivered career-best, emotionally resonant, and truly groundbreaking work that places them at the top level of the Best Actress rankings. Meanwhile, the other three range between "solid" and "quite good," even if not necessarily the best in their respective years. This list will rank every Best Actress Oscar winner of the 2020s so far, considering the performance itself, its role in the film's narrative and the actress' larger career, and how likely it is to stand the test of time.

5 Jessica Chastain as Tammy Faye Baker

Won Best Actress in 2022 for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (2021)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Jessica Chastain's talent is beyond question. One of the most riveting and accomplished actresses of her generation, Chastain received two back-to-back Oscar nominations for her supporting performance in 2011's The Help and her leading work in 2012's Zero Dark Thirty. However, she wouldn't win her Oscar until almost a decade later, thanks to her portrayal of televangelist Tammy Faye Baker in the uneven 2021 biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

In broad terms, The Eyes of Tammy Faye is classic Oscar bait, and Chastain is giving a classic Oscar-baity performance. Buried under piles of prosthetics and making a sincere effort to capture each of Faye's well-known mannerisms, Chastain does her best to elevate an otherwise painfully average movie. Her efforts succeed, if only sporadically; indeed, the film around her is just too mediocre for her work to amount to anything else than an admittedly impressive but ultimately hollow imitation of a real-life figure whose legacy lies somewhere between honesty and camp. Chastain is capable of so much more with the right material—her performances in movies like A Most Violent Year and Miss Sloane, both of which would've been far better Oscar wins for her, are proof enough. Kristen Stewart might've been the rightful winner of the 2022 Best Actress Oscar, but no true cinephile will complain about an actress of Chastain's caliber having an Oscar—even if it's for such a basic movie.

4 Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland

Won Best Actress in 2020 for 'Judy' (2019)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Renée Zellweger had one of the best acting streaks of the 2000s, receiving consecutive Oscar nominations for her work in Bridget Jones's Diary, Chicago, and Cold Mountain, ultimately winning for the latter. However, her career took something of a tumble near the end of the decade, prompting the actress to spend much of the 2010s in relative silence. Thus, 2019's Judy was touted as a long-awaited comeback for the actress, and many rightfully assumed her portrayal of a figure as iconic as Judy Garland would translate into Oscar gold.

Much like Chastain, Zellweger settles for imitating rather than evoking. She does her best to embody Judy's physical and emotional frailty, and she often succeeds. Especially in the scenes where the character is allowed more emotional freedom, Zellweger excels, coming dangerously close to overdoing it but never fully hamming it up. One can tell the actress is coming from a place of genuine respect for Garland, and while her performance isn't exactly subtle, it is surprisingly apt at modulating the broader strokes. The 2020 Best Actress category wasn't particularly strong, especially considering some of the year's best female performances—mainly Lupita Nyong'o's tremendous dual performance in Us and Awkwafina's vulnerable work in The Farewell—were painfully snubbed. Thus, Zellweger is a fine winner, even if her performance doesn't exactly match the heights once achieved by its real-life subject.

3 Frances McDormand as Fern

Won Best Actress in 2021 for 'Nomadland' (2020)

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand is already a living acting institution. The actress, who won her first two Oscars for her leading work in 1996's Fargo and 2017's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, has gained a reputation for playing strong, no-nonsense, often confrontational women who refuse to play by anyone else's rules. Those traits are still present in her third Oscar-winning performance, but they are refreshingly turned on their head—along with McDormand's on-screen persona.

Nomadland is not exactly an approachable movie; it's far too incisive and intimate to be considered "mainstream." McDormand fits that approach with a performance so subtle it's almost involuntary. What the actress does in Nomadland might seem simple but it's deceitfully challenging, portraying a woman who might very well be the mirror for countless people struggling to merely exist in a world that seems rigged against them. Many argue that a third Oscar for such an elusive portrayal might've been somewhat unwarranted, especially when her competition that year was incredibly strong and included truly brilliant performances like Andra Day in The United States vs. Billie Holiday and Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman. Indeed, 2021 was one of the strongest years for Best Actress in recent memory, but few can argue that McDormand was undeserving of the gold.