Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff is keeping you up to date on the leading contenders for 2024's Oscar for Best Actress based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers. Check in for updates because just when you think you've got the race figured out, the game changes.

Best Actress is shaping up to be a two-person race for the win. While the announcement of the SAG Awards nominations on January 10th will offer more clarity on who the rest of the contenders might be, Oscar precursors and general audience responses have offered some clarity on who might snag the other three nominations.

Let’s take a look at where things stand as of December 26th, 2023:

5 Fantasia Barrino

'The Color Purple'

The Color Purple is one of the last Oscar contenders to hit theaters. A late-season release comes with pros and cons. Still, as far as Best Actress is concerned, the rousing response to the musical adaptation might provide the necessary force to push Fantasia Barrino and her show-stopping performance as Celie into the Best Actress race. However, Barrino does face some stiff competition for this last slot, including Annette Bening for Nyad, Sandra Hüller for Anatomy of a Fall, and Natalie Portman for May December, so how she fares during the SAG Awards nominations could either cement her position on this list or perhaps demand someone else take the spot.

4 Margot Robbie

'Barbie'

Even though it was a summer 2023 release, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie continues to pick up awards season steam — momentum that will impact its chances in every category, including Best Actress. Margot Robbie is already a two-time Academy Award nominee — one for I, Tonya, and the other for Bombshell — and it appears she could have an even stronger awards season run with Barbie. The film is a top-tier contender in several categories, Best Picture included. Given Robbie is also a producer on the film, that means she's likely to be a double nominee in 2024.

3 Carey Mulligan

'Maestro'

Bradley Cooper's turn as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro will score the Best Actor nomination it deserves. But it's hard to deny the fact that Carey Mulligan almost steals the film as Bernstein's wife, Felicia. Generally, Maestro has held steady in the awards season race since its Venice Film Festival debut in September, where it snagged a nomination for the Golden Lion. Given that and her performance, Mulligan looks to secure many key precursors for Best Actress. She's already got a Critics Choice nomination, and many more will likely follow.

2 Lily Gladstone

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Killers of the Flower Moon will undoubtedly get other nominations. Still, it Lily Gladstone's work in it is perhaps the film's the biggest takeaway. At this point, her nomination is as close to a guarantee as possible, and she's also a real threat to my current frontrunner to win. Gladstone is currently a Critics Choice nominee, a National Board of Review winner, a New York Film Critics Circle winner for Best Actress, and the recipient of many other nominations and wins. She couldn't be in better shape to secure a Best Actress nomination, and then, post-January 23rd, attention should turn toward campaigning. Indeed, she could go all the way.

1 Emma Stone

'Poor Things'

Something always feels a bit off when comparing performances in drastically different films. Still, it's also hard to imagine someone walking away from Poor Things without being utterly floored by how Emma Stone gives every ounce of herself to the role of Bella Baxter. It's a true performance feat requiring Stone to take her curious character on a high-speed coming-of-age journey. When you look at where Bella starts and where she ends up, it shouldn't be possible in a mere 141 minutes, but Stone does it. Of course, exceptional work from co-stars and the impossibly talented team behind the lens plays a factor. Still, Bella demands a deft actor who can perfectly calibrate every stage of her transformation, and Stone soars in tackling that challenge. She has already been nominated for three Oscars, one of which she won. I'm predicting not only a fourth nom but also a second win.

For predictions covering all the major categories, visit our complete Oscar prospectus here and keep coming back. This race is only just beginning.