The Best Actress race of 2025 was one of the most exciting... since last year's. The truth is, the Best Actress category is the most consistently interesting, rewarding some of the best actresses working today for delivering bold and often daring work that makes the Best Actor category pale in comparison. Last year saw the showdown between Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone, which culminated in the latter winning her second Oscar, and this year offered an equally twisting race between Anora's Mikey Madison and The Substance's Demi Moore.

The 2025 race was full of surprises. Madison was the presumed frontrunner following Anora's festival debut, but Moore picked up steam following back-to-back wins at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice Awards, where she won over Madison. Moore then took SAG, while Madison took BAFTA, going into Osca night on a pretty even field. Alas, the Academy went with Madison, putting an end to the dream of calling Demi Moore an Oscar winner. What made the Academy choose Madison over Moore? There's not one right answer, and several factors were surely at play, but this list will try to break down the race and explain why Madison became the 97th Best Actress winner in Oscar history.

6 The Academy Loves an Ingenue

Young Women Have Always Had a Place in the Best Actress Category

Historically, Best Actress has been far kinder to young performers than its male counterpart. Whereas Best Actor tends to award older actors (the youngest winner remains Adrian Brody, who was 29 when he prevailed for his work in The Pianist), Best Actress is far more lenient. The youngest Best Actress winner is Marlee Matlin, who was 21 when she triumphed for Children of a Lesser God. Jennifer Lawrence and Janey Gaynor both won at 22, while Joan Fontaine and Audrey Hepburn were 24 at the time of their victories.

In summary, the Best Actress category loves an ingenue, especially if she's just breaking into the business. Madison fits this profile nicely, especially as Anora very much represented her debut in the cinematic big leagues. While Best Actor stuck to its usual way by awarding Brody instead of the far younger Timothée Chalamet, Best Actress went the other route, bestowing the gold on the young ingenue over the experienced veteran.

5 Narrative Isn't Everything

Multiple Factors Go Into Winning an Oscar