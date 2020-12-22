The Best Actress Oscar race is always an interesting one. The quality of contenders largely depends on the quality of female roles written that year, so a “lackluster” year isn’t necessarily a consequence of bad acting, but bad roles for women. Thankfully, even though 2020 was certainly an oddball year, we’re not exactly lacking for great contenders in the Best Actress race as it’s just as competitive as this year’s Best Actor race.

Below I’ve done my best to make sense of the current state of the race while acknowledging this could be the weirdest Oscar year in history. Personally? I’m hoping for some big surprises. Here’s where things stand right now.

Frontrunners

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Sophia Loren – The Life Ahead

In one very specific way this year’s Oscar race is exactly like previous years – our frontrunner arrived during the fall film festival season. Granted, the traditional festivals were largely online this year, but Nomadland was a big hit out of TIFF and Frances McDormand’s soulful performance of a grief-stricken woman who decides to live life on the road made folks take notice immediately. She won this category in 2018 for Three Billboards and could very well do it again.

But this isn’t entirely McDormand’s for the taking. There is a very strong possibility that Viola Davis lands in the winner’s circle for her commanding performance as the titular Blues singer in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. It’s a towering turn from one of the best actresses working today, and it’s also refreshingly different from the roles Davis normally plays. Instead of the emotional, tearful monologue, her Oscar clip for Ma Rainey will be an arresting dress-down of the other characters. The confidence and swagger with which Davis inhabits the role is striking, but because she’s that good you can also feel the insecurity and fear hiding just under Ma's surface. A whole wealth of history and emotion comes through with just one look.

Vanessa Kirby also made waves at TIFF with her emotional turn in the Netflix grief drama Pieces of a Woman, although to take nothing away from Kirby’s performance, that film is undergoing a bit of a campaign facelift in the wake of allegations against co-star Shia LaBeouf. That shouldn’t hinder the impact of Kirby’s turn, but Netflix’s scrubbing of LaBeouf from the campaign is something to keep in mind as the race unfolds.

And Carey Mulligan delivers possibly the best and most ambitious performance of her career in Focus Features’ Promising Young Woman. It’ll be interesting to see how this film hits since it takes some huge swings, but one thing’s for sure: there will be many, many, many hot takes written about what this film has to say about toxic masculinity, revenge, and trauma.

There’s also screen legend Sofia Loren to consider, as the 86-year-old actress is drawing raves for her turn in Netflix’s The Life Ahead and many believe she'll earn a nod.

In the Mix

Kate Winslet – Ammonite

Amy Adams – Hillbilly Elegy

Julia Garner – The Assistant

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man

Sidney Flanigan – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Meryl Streep – The Prom

Han Ye-ri – Minari

Anya Taylor-Joy – Emma.

Carrie Coon – The Nest

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs

Just outside the frontrunners pack, there are plenty of worthy performances that could score an Oscar nomination. While reaction to Ammonite was fairly cool, Kate Winslet is an Academy favorite and could very well land a nod. Ditto Amy Adams in Netflix’s Hillbilly Elegy – she’s been nominated six times and has never won. And rounding out the “Oscar favorites” trio is Meryl Streep, who certainly is the best performer in Netflix’s colorful, unabashedly cheesy musical The Prom, but I’m dubious that film will gain much traction within the Academy.

I’d keep my eye out for Julia Garner in the Bleecker Street indie The Assistant. The film plays out in real-time over the course of one day as an assistant for a major film producer navigates his world of abuse, bullying, cover-ups, and silence. The film is absolutely about Harvey Weinstein and has amassed a pretty positive reception – especially among those in the industry who empathize with the experience. And Sidney Flanigan has been receiving raves since Sundance for her emotional turn in the abortion drama Never Rarely Sometimes Always, which is showing up on many critics’ year-end lists.

There’s also Han Ye-ri in the A24 drama Minari, one of the year’s best films that could absolutely score a number of major nods. If the Academy embrace of the movie is large, she could definitely land in the Best Actress race for her excellent turn as the matriarch of a Korean-American family that uproots to Arkansas in hopes of starting a farm and living out the American Dream. And critics are swooning for Carrie Coon in the marital drama The Nest, although it’s unclear if that film can break out of the “critics pick” bubble and into the larger awards conversation.

It’s also high time the Academy acknowledged horror as a serious genre, with Elisabeth Moss delivering one of the best performances of the year as a domestic abuse survivor in The Invisible Man. Alas, I don’t have much faith at this point, but again here’s hoping this year really embraces thinking outside the box. To that end, I’d throw Cristin Milioti into the mix for Palm Springs – a delightfully hilarious yet soulful turn in one of the year’s best that commits the mortal Academy sin of being a comedy.

That about does it for now, but you never know what can happen. Stay tuned for more Oscar predictions all week on Collider.

