While the Academy tries its best every year to award the best possible film in a category each year, sometimes its decisions don't align with the public. Even if the film that did end up winning was still a great movie in its own right, there's almost always that one other nominee that people wish had won instead. Best Animated Feature is a category where the public's opinion differs greatly, even though the award has only been around for over 20 years.

Letterboxd has a very different consensus on what should have taken home certain awards than the Academy. As the hub for many modern film fanatics, Letterboxd and its average user ratings can be used to see which animated movies truly deserved the win in the eyes of modern fans.

1 'Monsters, Inc.' (2001)

Pixar's look into the world of the monsters hiding in your closet made a massive splash at the 74th Academy Awards. Monsters, Inc. had impressive animation technology for the time and great voice performances by John Goodman and Billy Crystal. Despite this and its three other nominations, the film did not win Best Animated Feature in 2002, instead losing out to DreamWorks' Shrek.

While Shrek may have won the Academy Award, the community on Letterboxd is under the belief that Monsters, Inc. is the better film. With an average rating of 4.1 out of 5, Monsters, Inc. has a slight edge over Shrek's 4.0.

2 'Howl's Moving Castle' (2004)

Howl's Moving Castle definitely was one of the favorites to win Best Animated Feature at the 78th Academy Awards. Especially considering that Studio Ghibli and Hayao Miyazaki's previous film, Spirited Away, won the award over the likes of Lilo and Stitch and Ice Age. Despite all of this, the film would end up losing to DreamWorks and Aardman's Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

It isn't necessarily surprising that Letterboxd would love Howl's Moving Castle, as the community is much more worldwide and all-encompassing with its tastes. This explains how Howl's Moving Castle holds a staggering 4.3 out of 5 average, placing it notably over Wallace & Gromit's 3.7. Howl's score is high enough that the film has even made it into Letterboxd's top 250 best films of all time, making it one of Letterboxd's top 10 animated films of all time.

3 'Cars' (2006)

Considering Pixar's track record, Lightning McQueen's iconic debut, Cars, is one of the most surprising losses for Best Animated Feature. The film lost during the 79th Academy Awards to George Miller's Happy Feet. Happy Feet's win paralleled the win of the similarly environmentally conscious film An Inconvenient Truth, which also won at the ceremony.

While the Academy might have favored the timely messaging of Happy Feet, Letterboxd looks back much more fondly on Pixar's Cars. With an average score of 3.5 out of 5, Cars holds a considerable lead on Happy Feet's 2.9 out of 5. This also ends up being the highest average score out of the Cars trilogy on Letterboxd.

4 'Fantastic Mr. Fox' (2009)

Wes Anderson's first foray into the world of feature stop-motion animation, Fantastic Mr. Fox, was one of many amazing animated films released in 2009. Even with its great critical and audience reception, the film lost to Pixar's Up, which was also nominated for Best Picture. Fantastic Mr. Fox would also end up losing its second nomination, Best Original Score, to Up too.

Even with the massive love that people have for Up, Letterboxd's community holds Fantastic Mr. Fox in especially high regard. With an average score of 4.2 out of 5 over Up's 4.1, Fantastic Mr. Fox not only is above Up but also lands a spot in Letterboxd's top 250 of all time. While not as high of a place as Howl's Moving Castle, Fantastic Mr. Fox still secures a spot in Letterboxd's top 15 animated films of all time.

5 'Wreck-It Ralph' (2012)

Disney's journey and exploration of the video game world, Wreck-It Ralph, was one of the fan favorites to win the award in 2013. However, at the 85th Academy Awards, Wreck-It Ralph lost the award to Pixar's Brave. This forever created a rivalry and connection between these two films, which continues to this day.

The Letterboxd community personally prefers Wreck-It Ralph over Brave when it comes to this Disney rivalry. With a 3.6 out of 5 average, Wreck-It Ralph holds a notable advantage above Brave's 3.3 average. Although Brave's score does give it a lead over the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, Ralph Breaks the Internet, which has a score of 3.0 out of 5.

6 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya' (2013)

Straight from Japan, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya is the story of a young girl found inside a bamboo stalk and her journey of physical and spiritual growth. The film secured a nomination for Best Animated Feature at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. However, the film did not win the final award, losing to Disney's Big Hero 6.

While not as popular a film as Big Hero 6, Princess Kaguya has a considerable following and a slew of support on Letterboxd. The film holds a solid 4.2 out of 5 average, which is notably higher than Big Hero 6's 3.8 out of 5. Princess Kaguya's 4.2 average also places it in the Letterboxd top 250 films of all time, although on the lower end of the scale.

7 'My Life as a Zucchini' (2016)

My Life as a Zucchini is a stop-motion animated film from France about a young boy named Zucchini who learns to make new friends in a foster home after the death of his mother. The film landed its Best Animated Feature nomination during the 89th Academy Awards, alongside other notable films such as Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, and Zootopia. In the end, Zootopia would end up taking home the award.

Even with Letterboxd's community providing Zootopia with a moderately high average of 3.7 out of 5, My Life as a Zucchini has the film beat with a resounding 4.1. Considering Letterboxd's overall love for both worldwide filmmaking and experimental filmmaking, it's no surprise that Zucchini has the edge.

8 'Klaus' (2019)

Klaus is the stylized modern 2D animation origin story for Santa Claus and how Christmas as we know it would come to be. It was the first time that major streaming service Netflix would have one of their original films nominated for Best Animated Feature. Although, in the end, at the 92nd Academy Awards, Klaus lost the award to Pixar's Toy Story 4.

Letterboxd, as a whole, was able to connect much more with Klaus' visual styling and beauty over the latest Toy Story film. With an average rating of 4.1 out of 5, Klaus has a 0.6-point difference between itself and Toy Story 4's 3.5.

9 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers tells an Irish Folklore tale of a young girl who, after exploring outside the confines of her town, discovers and learns the magic of the Wolfwalkers. The film was released as an original film on Apple TV+ and was released to massive praise from critics and audiences alike. However, at the 93rd Academy Awards, the film lost to Pixar's Soul.

Wolfwalkers and Soul were massively praised by Letterboxd when they first came out, as both films were once a part of the Letterboxd Top 250. However, as time has passed since their release in late 2020, Wolfwalkers has taken a slight edge over Soul in terms of average ratings. With an average of 4.1 out of 5 compared to Soul's 4.0, Wolfwalkers barely takes the lead over Soul in the eyes of the Letterboxd community.

10 'Flee' (2021)

Flee was an animated documentary that told the life story of Amin, an Afghan refugee living in Denmark who has been painfully living with the secrets of his past. The film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022 and for Best Documentary Feature and Best International Feature. It would lose the Best Animated Feature award to Disney's recent smash hit, Encanto.

While Encanto definitely was and still is a hit with fans and critics, the Letterboxd community has come to prefer the sad and heartbreaking story found in Flee. Flee's average rating of 4.1 out of 5 gives it a notable advantage over Encanto's 3.7.

