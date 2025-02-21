The Best Director category is one of the most important at the Academy Awards. Usually, it's the second-to-last category announced during the ceremony, signifying its importance. Many of cinema's greatest filmmakers have won at least one Oscar, including John Ford, Wiliam Wyler, Billy Wilder, Francis Ford Coppola, Miloš Forman, Steven Spielberg, Alfonso Cuarón, and most recently, Christopher Nolan.

The 2020s have been a true embarrassment of riches for the Best Director category, with five incredibly worthy and accomplished winners who have claimed gold with career-best work that rightfully earned them acclaim. Each of the five victors has brought something unique and striking to modern cinema, and their movies represent brilliant and truly daring exercises in bold and unmatched creativity. Indeed, every Best Director winner of the 2020s is incredible, so ranking them is no easy task. Still, this list will rank the five victors in the category based on their achievements behind the camera, how singular their vision was, and how consistent the finished product was.

5 Chloé Zhao

Won Best Director for 'Nomadland' (2020)

It's important to clarify that, unlike other categories this decade, Best Director comprises a collection of five extraordinary filmmakers, all of whom are very worthy of the Oscar. However, if we had to determine someone to rank last, it would have to be Chloé Zhao. It's not that Nomadland is a bad movie; on the contrary, it's a tender, poignant, and intimate portrait of middle America and those struggling to overcome the hardship left behind by the Great Recession. A large reason behind its success is Zhao's hand behind the camera and her subtle yet profoundly affecting approach to the narrative.

However, it must also be said that Nomadland is particularly striking thanks to cinematographer Joshua James Richards, who beautifully captures the vastness of rural America through his lens, and Frances McDormand's powerful performance, which earned her a third Oscar. Zhao's touch is present throughout, but it isn't as noteworthy as subsequent winners of the category, whose distinct vision practically leaps off the screen. It's true that Nomadland's quieter approach doesn't lend itself to a more overt display of Zhao's abilities, which is and of itself a testament to her gifts. However, it also results in a film that's less about its director and more about everyone else.

4 The Daniels

Won Best Director for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)