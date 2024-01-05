Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff is keeping you up to date on the leading contenders for 2024's Oscar for Best Director based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers. Check in for updates often because anything can change over the next couple of weeks.

The Oscars are still over two months away, and nominations aren't out. Still, if I were to dub one category whose winner is the safest to predict, it might have to be the Best Director. Is this the year five-time nominee Christopher Nolan takes home a statuette? I'm betting on it.

Here’s where things stand as of January 5th, 2024:

5 Jonathan Glazer

‘The Zone of Interest’

Image via A24

A win at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards might not be as strong a precursor as other upcoming nominations and accolades. Still, it certainly put The Zone of Interest director Jonathan Glazer on the map in a specific way at just the right time. Whereas the top three positions on this list feel as though they're as close to sure things as we can get, anything can happen with the final two spots. Cord Jefferson and Celine Song are bound to have impressive awards season runs with their feature debuts, but most of their directing honors will likely fall in the "first feature" categories. While I believe Bradley Cooper's Maestro is exquisite, it doesn't appear that the film is enjoying the widespread love required to nudge it into this category. Somewhat differently, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers is turning out to be a beloved awards season darling, but still, I suspect he'll just miss out on Best Director. Still, he'll remain a strong contender for Best Original Screenplay, especially now that Barbie has moved to Best Adapted Screenplay. That leaves Glazer and his acclaimed film, The Zone of Interest, in an excellent position. In fact, the momentum behind it is so strong that the film might manage to secure nominations for both Best International Feature and Best Picture.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Runtime 105 minutes

Buy Tickets

4 Yorgos Lanthimos

‘Poor Things’

Related ‘Poor Things’ Dances Past Major Domestic Box Office Milestone The surreal black comedy delivered the third-best per-theater average of the year, behind 'Asteroid City' and 'Beau is Afraid'.

While there was a time when concern was high that Poor Things may be a bit too... unusual to earn widespread acclaim and fail to capture the hearts of enough Academy members to earn nominations in certain categories, that’s turned out not to be the case. In fact, I suspect the film’s wildly unique qualities will give it an edge, particularly in the Best Director category. Whereas a movie with more naturalistic visuals like, let’s say, The Holdovers, might get overlooked in this category — which doesn’t make much sense, but hey, we’re predicting how voters might think here! — the non-stop dazzling display of colors and curiosities in Poor Things has already left many in awe of the director who orchestrated them, Yorgos Lanthimos.​​​​​​​

Buy Tickets

3 Greta Gerwig

‘Barbie’

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Why Greta Gerwig Was the Perfect Filmmaker to Bring ‘Barbie’ to Life Greta Gerwig's previous two films, 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women,' made her the right fit to bring these dolls to the big screen.

The year of Barbenheimer hasn't ended. Both Barbie and Oppenheimer are shaping up to be the two most nominated films, and there is absolutely no way Christopher Nolan's name will appear on this list and Greta Gerwig's won't. Barbie is an undeniable creative feat that blew away all expectations. Gerwig took a beloved toy brand and crafted a wildly entertaining, unexpected, and thoughtful narrative around it. On top of that, it's the highest-grossing film of 2023, turned "Kenergy" into one of the hottest words of the year, and made an indelible impression on pop culture. Gerwig deserves this nomination, and she will get it. (She better.)

Watch on Max

2 Martin Scorsese

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Image via Apple TV+

Related 'Killers of the Flower Moon' Cameo Explained: Martin Scorsese Pulls Back the Curtain One of Killers of the Flower Moon's final scenes includes a cameo that completely recontextualizes the film in a fascinating way.

First, I must state the obvious: Martin Scorsese is high up on this list because he's Martin Scorsese. Truly, the moment news Killers of the Flower Moon hit, Scorcese was on the awards season radar. That said, he also deserves to be here. The three and a half hours of Killers of the Flower Moon absolutely fly by and deliver a deeply sobering emotional wallop. It's beautifully shot, features top-tier performances, and deserves every ounce of praise it's getting in other crafts categories. Admittedly, I feared Killers might lose steam after its October 20th release and settle in as a middle-of-the-pack Oscar contender. I'm glad I was wrong here. It's a strong player in Best Director and many other categories.

Watch on Apple TV+

1 Christopher Nolan

‘Oppenheimer’

Image via Universal Pictures

Yes, I just said that Scorsese is a strong player in the Best Director race — but is he strong enough to top the category's frontrunner? I suspect not. Christopher Nolan continues to feel untouchable in this category for Oppenheimer. The movie is exceptional. It soared at the box office, becoming the third highest-grossing film worldwide of 2023, with almost $1 billion partially raked in from high-priced, hard-to-come-by IMAX tickets. It continues to get an extra boost from being half of the Barbenheimer craze. And, to top it all off, Nolan and team Oppenheimer appear to be doing exactly what's needed to keep the momentum going. Oppenheimer itself is strong, and so is the campaign Universal is mounting. I'd be deeply shocked if this doesn't turn out to be Nolan's year in this category and others.

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181

Watch on Apple TV+ For predictions covering all the major categories, visit our complete Oscar prospectus here and keep coming back. This race is only just beginning.