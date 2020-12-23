This year’s Best Director Oscar race is shaping up to be genuinely game-changing, and it’s honestly maybe the most exciting race at this moment in time (not that the Best Actor and Best Actress races aren’t also competitive). Granted, it’s nearly impossible to predict what’s going to happen at the Oscars this year, but the quality of filmmaking in this 2020's best films is top notch, and a significant degree of those were helmed by women, women of color, and men of color. Case in point: it is entirely possible that we could have at least two women nominated for Best Director in the same year. That should not be a big deal, but it is! It’s literally never happened before. In fact, only five women have ever been nominated for Best Director at all.

So let’s dig into the current state of the race and assess the frontrunners and who could potentially land in the nominations circle.

Frontrunners

Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Greengrass – News of the World

Spike Lee – Da 5 Bloods

At this point in time, the frontrunner to win the Best Director Oscar would appear to be Chloe Zhao, who made waves a couple years ago with her quiet drama The Rider and has crafted one of the most moving films of the year in Nomadland. The film uses naturalistic photography and non-professional actors to tell the story of a grieving woman living on the road, with Frances McDormand also a strong contender to win Best Actress. But there’s so much gentle craft and care in the direction of the film that much of the credit goes to Zhao for its success. These kinds of movies can sometimes feel formless or meandering, but Nomadland feels meticulously handmade. It’s hard to argue with a potential win for Zhao, but for now I’d say she’s pretty secure to at least land a nomination.

Perhaps Zhao’s biggest competition is the one and only David Fincher, also a meticulous filmmaker who made a very different kind of film this year. To match the stylized dialogue of the script, Fincher crafted his semi-biopic Mank (about the writing of the script for Citizen Kane) as if it were made in the 1930s and 40s, presenting the film in black-and-white with a mono soundtrack, “classic” cinematography, and slightly stylized performances. It’s a movie about moviemaking, which the Academy traditionally loves, and it’s done with Fincher’s unmatched technical precision and skill. The main criticism lobbied against Mank is that it’s left some viewers a bit cold, but when it comes to the Best Director prize Academy voters have traditionally been eager to award technical wizardry (see: Ang Lee for Life of Pi and Alfonso Cuaron for Gravity and Roma). At the very least, expect Fincher to score his third Best Director nomination.

Then we have a number of varied contenders that are vying for these five slots. Regina King made a heck of a directorial debut with the stage adaptation One Night in Miami (written by Soul co-director Kemp Powers), and her adeptness at capturing the compelling performances while keeping the film cinematic and powerful is striking. She would be a deserved nominee here. Ditto Lee Isaac Chung whose autobiographical drama Minari could be a pretty significant Oscar contender in a number of categories. The film tells the story of a Korean-American family that moves to Arkansas to start a farm and chase the American Dream, but it’s all told through the eyes of a young boy. Chung’s handle on POV is marvelous, but it’s also just a tremendously moving drama. Not to make too fine a comparison, but given that Minari is also an A24 film and has autobiographical elements, it feels a bit like this year’s Moonlight.

Spike Lee could also deservedly score another nomination for his refreshingly confrontational Vietnam-set Netflix drama Da 5 Bloods, although I’m curious to see if Netflix spins up a new Oscar campaign for that one since it came out in the summer. The streamer has its hands full as it also has Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and many think the Oscar-winning screenwriter could land his first Best Director nod for the protest-centric courtroom drama. Chicago 7 feels like the kind of film that could be right up the Academy’s alley, so I wouldn’t rule it out.

I’d also keep my eye out for a nod for Paul Greengrass for News of the World. The Western is a Universal Pictures release and is being released in theaters on Christmas Day first, but the critical reaction has been strong and it’s frankly just an extremely well-made, traditional film. Strong performances, strong craft, strong emotions. The sturdy epic is also a change of pace for Greengrass, who’s best known for his docudrama style – one he ditched in favor of a more classical, John Ford-inspired take on this timely material.

In the Mix

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder – Sound of Metal

George C. Wolfe – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Florian Zeller – The Father

Eliza Hittman – Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Christopher Nolan – Tenet

Beyond these top contenders, there are a number of folks who could certainly land a nomination. It’ll be interesting to see how Emerald Fennell’s bold, ambitious revenge thriller/drama Promising Young Woman lands. I’ll just say if Todd Phillips earned a Best Director nod for homaging Taxi Driver with Joker, Fennell at least deserves to be in the conversation for taking some huge swings in Promising Young Woman.

Speaking of huge swings, filmmaker Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal is one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. Marder’s experimentation with sound design to put the audience in the headspace of the film’s protagonist, who abruptly goes deaf, works brilliantly – as do the soulful performances at the center of the movie. If this one hits with the Academy I wouldn’t be shocked to see Marder land a nomination.

The same could be said of George C. Wolfe’s work on the Netflix feature Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which is a contender in other major categories. The adaptation of the August Wilson play is stage-y, but not to the detriment of the film – although I can see that criticism potentially keeping Wolfe out of the Best Director nomination’s circle. But he adapts Wilson’s work well, keeping the pace and rhythm of the piece rolling with a mix of verve, passion, and tension. And if the Anthony Hopkins/Olivia Colman drama The Father becomes a Best Picture nominee, we can’t rule out a nomination for filmmaker Florian Zeller.

And then we come to the Christopher Nolan of it all. To be quite frank, the Academy took forever to finally acknowledge Nolan’s talents as a filmmaker, so with a film like Tenet – one with a mixed critical reaction and a publicly bungled release – it doesn’t seem super likely that he’ll land a Best Director nod. Indeed, he scored his first Best Director Oscar nomination for 2018’s Dunkirk, which also landed a Best Picture nomination – something Tenet seems unlikely to do.

Stay tuned as we dig into the Best Picture category tomorrow!

