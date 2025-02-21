With every passing year, it is becoming more clear that the Academy desperately needs to find a way to fix their Best International Feature award. Due to a convoluted and problematic submission process, and the Academy’s unclear definition of what exactly constitutes an “international film,” this category has garnered criticism, created controversy, and produced some strange outcomes throughout Oscar history. While some controversies are more trivial, it is not uncommon for the Academy's most troubled category to become intertwined with legitimate geopolitical conflicts.

Best International Feature Has a Well-Meaning But Misguided Set of Rules

The many problems that arise out of Best International Feature have two primary culprits. First, the one-movie-per-country rule that exists in regard to the category's submission process, and second, the fact that each country's submission is determined by that nation's own selection committee rather than the Academy itself. While this system may seem equitable at first glance — as it allows each country to have an equal chance of being nominated and control over what film will represent them — it comes with some major flaws.

The most obvious issue with the one-movie-per-country rule is that it completely disregards the idea that one nation could hypothetically produce two worthy films in the same year. If South Korea releases two equally amazing films in a given year, why should they have to choose which one is eligible to be nominated? When examined closely, it makes as little sense as there being a one-movie-per-studio rule in Best Picture, or a one-film-per-director rule for that matter. Imagine the absurdity of Francis Ford Coppola being forced to choose between The Godfather: Part Two and The Conversation in 1974, or Steven Soderbergh having to remove Erin Brockovich from consideration in favor of Traffic in 2000. While this issue presents hypothetical complications, the power held by the individual selection committees results in much more tangible problems.

Not only does the existence of these country-run selection committees make Best International Feature the only Oscar category where Academy members do not determine what is and isn't eligible to be nominated, it creates a system in which films can be withheld from submission due to being politically-charged or critical of their home country. Even though the Academy requires the majority of these committees to be made up of "artists and/or craftspeople from the field of motion pictures," some remain affiliated with their country's government, while others are independent organizations. In recent years, and throughout history, we've seen contentious debate erupt because of a selection committee's show of bias or attempt at artistic and ideological suppression.

Supporters of these rules could argue that they prevent the possibility of the same few countries being nominated in abundance every year. While that argument holds some merit, we should have faith that an ever-expanding and increasingly international Academy would still celebrate films from all over the world if this system was done away with. Moreover, the sheer volume of controversies that have taken place as a result of these rules is proof enough that changes need to be made.

This Oscar Category's Troubled Past Is Littered With Serious Controversies