Since the very first Oscars ceremony, awards for Best Lead Actor and Best Lead Actress have been delivered 95 times to over 150 different people. Add to that the Supporting categories, introduced in 1936, and you have a list of well over 200 individuals. Though the Academy sure seems to have its preferences, actors, and actresses have been awarded for various kinds of roles, from romantic leads to horror villains. And, yet, some things remain unheard of when it comes to the Oscars. In the Best Actor in a Leading Role category, for instance, no performer has ever won an award for his debut role.

This might sound like a silly thing to notice, but when you look at the list of winners for other acting categories, this absence becomes glaring. Throughout the years, many actresses have received Oscars for their very first role in a movie. The same goes for performers in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category. But when it comes to Best Actor in a Leading Role, the number of first-time film performers that have taken home the prize goes down to zero.

What Happened at the First Academy Awards?

On May 16, 1929, Emil Jannings climbed on the stage of the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel’s Blossom Room to receive the very first Academy Award for Best Actor. Jannings, who had been active in movies since the 1910s, was commended for his work in both Josef von Sternberg’s The Last Command and Victor Fleming’s The Way of All Flesh. Back in the first Oscars ceremony, actors weren’t nominated for just one film. There were also no separate categories for Leading and Supporting Actors, which means that Jannings was the only male performer to walk out of the Hollywood Roosevelt that night with a trophy in his hands. His female counterpart was Janet Gaynor, who was awarded for her roles in Frank Borzage’s Seventh Heaven and Street Angel, as well as F.W. Murnau’s Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans.

Many Actresses Have Won Oscars for Debut Roles

Image via Disney

Winning a big award for your first time doing something sounds like a nearly impossible task. However, the Academy has lauded many actresses for their very first credited performance in a feature film. In 1952, Shirley Booth inaugurated this trend when she received the award for Best Actress for her role in Daniel Mann’s Come Back, Little Sheba. Her performance as a housewife married to a recovering alcoholic had already been graced with a Tony since Booth had also played the role of Lola Delaney in the stage version of Mann’s film. Seventeen years later, Barbra Streisand would also win Best Actress for her debut film for a role she had already played on stage: Funny Girl’s Fanny Brice.

In between Booth and Streisand, Julie Andrews also won the Best Actress award for her first role in a feature film for Mary Poppins, in 1965. Marlee Matlin would follow in her footsteps in 1986 when she won Best Actress for her role as a deaf woman in love with a hearing man in Children of a Lesser God. Matlin was the first hearing-impaired person to be nominated for an Oscar.

About just as many female performers have been awarded for their debut roles in the Supporting category. The first one was Gale Sondergaard, who won for her role in Anthony Adverse, in 1937. Then, in 1944, Greek stage actress Katina Paxinou took home the prize for her film debut in For Whom the Bells Toll.

The list goes on: in 1949, Mercedes McCambridge won for her work in All the King’s Men, and, in 1955, Eva Marie Saint was voted Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront. In 1956, it was Jo Van Fleet’s turn to win for her performance in Kazan’s East of Eden. In 1973, nepo baby Tatum O’Neal won for starring opposite her father, Ryan O’Neal, in Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon. O’Neal was merely ten years old when she won her one and only Oscar. Up to this day, she remains the youngest winner in the history of the Academy. The second place goes to Anna Paquin, who Best Actress in a Supporting Role when she was just 11 for her work in Jane Campion’s The Piano, in 1993. Likewise, Jennifer Hudson and Lupita N’yongo had never worked on a feature film before their Oscar wins for Dreamgirls and 12 Years a Slave, in 2007 and 2013, respectively.

First-Timers Have Won in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role Oscar Category

Image via Columbia-EMI-Warner

Film debutants have also experienced some luck in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category, though not as much as their female counterparts. In 1947, war veteran Harold Russell won the award for his movie debut as well as for one of his only three film roles ever. Russell, who lost both of his hands during World War II, was one of the stars of William Wyler’s The Best Years of Our Lives. Besides the Best Actor in a Supporting Role trophy, he also won an honorary Oscar for being an inspiration to fellow veterans.

Nearly four decades later, in 1981, Timothy Hutton would win an Oscar for his debut role in Robert Redford’s Ordinary People. One of his competitors in the Oscar race was his co-star, Judd Hirsch. Then, four years later, Haing S. Ngor became the first Asian performer ever to receive an Oscar for his role in Roland Joffé’s The Killing Fields. Ngor, who was a Cambodian refugee, was a gynecologist and obstetrician before he took the role in Joffé’s film about the Khmer Rouge. He was the last male performer to win an Oscar for his debut role.

How Many Performers Have Been Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Their Film Debut?

Image via RKO

But while first-timers have been allowed to shine in all other acting categories at the Oscars, there haven’t been many actors nominated for their debut role in the Leading category. The most famous first-timer to be nominated is, of course, Orson Welles, who was in the race for both Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Director for his work on his 1941 magnum opus Citizen Kane. Welles lost the trophy to Gary Cooper, who won for his role in Sergeant York. Cary Grant (Penny Serenade), Walter Huston (The Devil and Daniel Webster), and Robert Montgomery (Here Comes Mr. Jordan) were also nominated.

The first performer to be nominated for Best Actor for his debut role was Lawrence Tibbett, in the second Academy Awards. Tibbett was nominated for his role as a bandit leader in The Rogue Song. He was up against George Arliss, for Disraeli and The Green Goddess, Wallace Beery, for The Big House, Maurice Chevalier, for The Big Pond and The Love Parade, and Ronald Colman, for Bulldog Drummond and Condemned. Arliss was the one that emerged victorious.

After Welles, Montgomery Clift was nominated in 1948 for his role in The Search. He lost to Lawrence Olivier’s titular Hamlet in a race that also featured Lew Ayres (Johnny Belinda), Dan Dailey (When My Baby Smiles at Me), and Clifton Webb (Sitting Pretty). Clift was also the last actor to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his debut performance. So there you have it: with so few opportunities, it is no wonder that no first-timer has ever won the Best Actor Oscar in the whole history of the Academy.