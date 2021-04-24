Each year, the Academy Awards breaks up the somewhat tedious awards presentation with live performances by the nominees for Best Original Song. Often controversial (looking at you Adele Dazeem) or moving (“Glory” from Selma stands out), the performances help to make the ceremony more of an enjoyable experience and a conversation starter. However, this past awards season has shifted to virtual presentations, and the Oscars have done away with the live performances.

Instead, the five nominees taped their performances earlier this month, which will be streamed as a pre-show for the Academy Awards. Oscars: Into the Spotlight will be hosted by Hamilton’s Ariana DeBose and Bad Trip’s Lil Rel Howery, covering the nominees’ journey from song concept to Oscar stardom. The pre-show will include performances by Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren.

Celeste and Pemberton are nominated for “Hear My Voice” from The Trial of the Chicago 7, Pausini and Warren are nominated for "Io sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead and Sandén will perform “Husavik” from Eurovision Song Content: The Story of Fire Saga. H.E.R. will perform “Fight for You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, and first look images give us a glimpse at her incredibly cool bedazzled green suit. Odom Jr., also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category, will sing “Speak Now” from One Night in Miami..., which he also co-wrote.

While the Academy Awards will surely miss the undeniable thrill of live performances, these images still promise a heck of a show. Oscars: Into the Spotlight will air on Sunday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Academy Awards at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can look at the first look pictures below.

