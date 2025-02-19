The Academy Awards are the industry's greatest acknowledgment for movies. For almost a hundred years, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has rewarded the best in cinema with the Oscar statuette. Indeed, many classic movies like Gone with the Wind, Casablanca, The Godfather, The Silence of the Lambs, Titanic, and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King have claimed the ceremony's most prestigious award: Best Picture.

The 2020s have been surprisingly strong for Best Picture winners. Unlike categories like Best Actor and Best Actress, which have decidedly more mixed, Best Picture has been full of genuine bangers with one or two exceptions that don't really live up to the standard. This list will rank all the five winners for Best Picture in the 2020s so far. The ranking will consider the film's overall quality, how they compare to their fellow nominees, and how they measure against each other. All these are good movies, and three are outright masterpieces, meaning the ranking might not be as easy or straightforward as expected.

5 'CODA' (2021)

Won Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards

The well-meaning and sweet CODA gets far more flak than it deserves. A remake of the 2014 Belgian-French movie La Famille Bélier, the film stars Emilia Jones as a young woman who is the only hearing member of her family. As she attempts to pursue her musical ambitions, she must also deal with her family's struggling fishing business.

CODA is an effective, albeit overly sentimental, film about the importance of family and the tough path toward pursuing one's dreams. The cast is brilliant, especially Troy Katsur in an Oscar-winning performance. It does little to challenge the confinements of the coming-of-age genre; indeed, it actually makes a pointed effort to stick within them. However, the narrative remains poignant and affecting, delivering a classic and well-told message about unity and hope. Crowd-pleasing movies have always been favorites of the Academy, and it's easy to see why this particular piece of sentimental entertainment claimed the big prize. It might be too harsh to say CODA was underserving of the Oscar; however, comparing it to the decade's other winners, it becomes clear that it is the inferior winner by a considerable margin.

4 'Nomadland' (2020)

Won Best Picture at the 93rd Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards were quite bizarre. The first to take place following the worldwide lockdown that forever changed the lives of millions, the ceremony acknowledged many movies that were more intimate and small-scale in nature, including the Best Picture winner, Chloé Zhao's Nomadland. Three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand stars as Fern, a widow who abandons her positions and begins life as a nomad traveling the United States on her van.

An ode to middle America and those struggling to live by, Nomadland is a loving and deeply revealing picture of those who seldom see themselves reflected on the big screen. McDormand is stellar in her Oscar-winning role, and the visuals are lush and utterly stunning, painting a vivid portrait of the vastness of rural America. At its core, Nomadland is a character study and a look at the long-term consequences of the Recession. More a collection of vignettes than a proper cohesive narrative, Nomadland is a melancholy film that might test the patience of many viewers. However, it's hard to contend with its Best Picture status, partly because it's genuinely impressive that such an intimate movie claimed the big prize and partly because none of its direct competition was particularly impressive.