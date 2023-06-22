In the age of streaming, where many can recline and see movies from the comfort of their homes, the Board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revised the eligibility rules for Best Picture in a bid to bolster theatrical support for big pictures. Beginning in 2024 with the 97th Academy Awards, films seeking to earn the Oscar for Best Picture will no longer be eligible with just a one-week theatrical release in an approved city.

However, to qualify now, the film will be required to maintain lengthier stay in theaters. After the one-week qualifying run, the film will be required to also meet other requirements which include: an "expanded theatrical run of seven days, consecutive or non-consecutive, in 10 of the top 50 U.S. markets, no later than 45 days after the initial release in 2024." For movies with expansions after Jan. 10, 2025, distributors must submit a plan to the Academy, and non-U.S. territory releases can count towards two of the 10 markets.

These new requirements made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences applies strictly to the Best Picture category, and these requirements do not apply to any film contending in the 2023 calendar year. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang speaking in a joint statement addressed the development saying:

“As we do every year, we have been reviewing and assessing our theatrical eligibility requirements for the Oscars. In support of our mission to celebrate and honor the arts and sciences of moviemaking, it is our hope that this expanded theatrical footprint will increase the visibility of films worldwide and encourage audiences to experience our artform in a theatrical setting. Based on many conversations with industry partners, we feel that this evolution benefits film artists and movie lovers alike.”

RELATED: 9 Actors Who Won Tonys and Oscars For the Same Role

Bolstering Stronger Support for Theatrical Exhibition

The announcement comes after much deliberation on the best way to show support for films made for the big screens, as pictures from streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon and Apple among others have been recording gains on this front. Despite this issue being one that comes up each year, in one shape or form, a decision has finally been made to further entrench a theatrical lifestyle to Hollywood. A prime example of why this decision was taken can be seen in Apple's CODA victory for Best Picture with very little theatrical run. While its clear to see that the way people see movies is evolving, perhaps, encouraging extended theatrical runs might provide a better experience.

Watch the trailer for CODA below: