Nowadays, studying precursor awards season on the way to predicting the Oscars is as much of a hobby as fishing, or golfing, or collecting coins. As such, every single year has one or more clear frontrunners for the Best Picture category, the biggest and most coveted honor in the film industry. These are the ten best movies that were favorites in the Oscars race leading up to the big night. It's worth keeping in mind that a film being on this list doesn't necessarily mean that it's better than the actual winner, but rather that its losing was a bit of a surprise.

Here, it's also worth noting that the intense obsession with tracking awards season to predict the Oscars really took off relatively recently, particularly with the rise of the Internet and new media like blogs, podcasts, and social media. Before that, awards season was covered in newspapers and magazines for the most part, and following its footsteps toward the Academy Awards wasn't exactly a hobby, the way it is today. As such, the more recent the Oscars ceremony, the easier it is to track who the frontrunner was that year.

10 'The Revenant' (2015)

Lost to 'Spotlight' (2015)

Coming hot off the heels of his Writing, Directing, and Picture wins for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) the year prior, Alejandro G. Iñárritu was on fire going into the 2016 Oscars race. His historical epic The Revenant, checking off all the boxes for what the Academy loves to see (biopic, period piece, legendary actor in the lead, to list but a few), was the frontrunner for most of the season.

The Revenant won key precursors like the Golden Globe for Best Drama and the Directors Guild of America Award, which, mixed with the great word of mouth that surrounded Leonardo DiCaprio's committed performance and the crew's dedication (the movie was shot in cold, cold Alberta, purely with natural light), was a great way to boost its Best Picture chances. As the season went along, though, the journalistic drama Spotlight kept garnering more and more strength and precursors, like the Best Picture BAFTA and the Producers Guild of America Award. By the time the actual night of the 88th Academy Awards came, it was a toss-up between these two movies, even if The Revenant still had better odds. The rest is history.