The expansion of the Best Picture category to a firm list of ten nominees has allowed the Academy Awards to include an increasingly diverse selection of films that represent different genres, cultures, and aesthetics. Included within this year’s lineup are a personal story from one of cinema’s finest directors, a small Irish dramedy, a timely novel adaptation, a riveting modern character drama, a remake of a previous Best Picture winner, a musician biopic, a science fiction dramedy, a genre-bending social satire, and two blockbuster sequels. Sadly, Morbius did not make the final cut.

This year, The Fabelmans, The Banshees of Inisherin, Women Talking, Top Gun: Maverick, Tar, Avatar: The Way of Water, All Quiet On The Western Front, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, and Triangle of Sadness will all be competing for the top prize. While it seems like Everything Everywhere All At Once has been steamrolling its way through awards season, there’s a suggestion that it may suffer from the same “frontrunner fatigue” that prevented victories for The Power of the Dog, 1917, Roma, and La La Land. Perhaps the passion for The Banshees of Inisherin or The Fabelmans could result in a surprise on Oscar night.

Those checking the nominees out for the first time or revisiting them all before the ceremony may have interest in reading our analysis of the films. Check out Collider’s reviews of all of this year’s Best Picture nominees.

The Fabelmans

The Fabelmans is Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical story about growing up, discovering his passion for filmmaking, and grappling with his parent’s divorce. Collider’s Ross Bonaime was impressed with how personal Spielberg was able to get in detailing his childhood, and proved once again why he’s one of the greatest directors of all-time.

“With The Fabelmans, Spielberg finally opens himself up to the audience in an extremely vulnerable and moving way. For decades, Spielberg has shown us ourselves through the magic of his movies, and with The Fabelmans, he finally shows us who he is, the good and the bad, and pain and the joys, the magic and the mayhem.”

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Banshees of Inisherin is a dark comedy from playwright Martin McDonagh that follows the soul searching of the Irish loner Pádraic (Colin Farrell) after his best friend Colm (Brendan Gleeson) decides he no longer likes him. Collider’s Brian Formo found the film to be poignant, humorous, and empathetic all at once.

“Like the sparse land of its setting, Inisherin is a film that reveals multitudes through observation and reflection. While I’m writing mostly of its emotional seriousness, it is also compassionate and humorous. You hold out hope for every character.”

Women Talking

Women Talking is a tense drama about the conversations that a group of women have in an isolated religious community when they realize they all been subjected to sexual abuse. Collider’s Ross Bonaime observed that director Sarah Polley conveyed the urgency of the material.

“Polley has shown the weight of tremendous emotional decisions, but never have they felt as dire and urgent as in the conversation being had in Women Talking. After a decade away from film directing, Polley has returned with what might be her finest film so far, a striking and potent look at women's rights, the stories we tell to avoid the truth, and the difficulties in making the right choice.”

Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1986 classic that sees Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) training a new generation of aviators for another dangerous mission. Collider’s Ross Bonaime thought that it was one of the rare sequels that lived up to the hype.

"When talking about Top Gun: Maverick, it’s hard not to sound hyperbolic, but this is the rare case where it absolutely deserves all the massive praise. Top Gun: Maverick improves upon the original in every conceivable way, and does so in a way that might make this one of the greatest sequels ever made. It’s also hard not to say this might have some of the most exciting action scenes to ever hit the skies, and gives Cruise one of his best performances by returning to the role that made him a star. Top Gun: Maverick is a marvel of a film, one that will truly take your breath away.”

Tár

Tár examines the downfall of composer Lydia Tar (Cate Blanchett) in the wake of a scandal that threatens to destroy her career. Collider’s Brian Formo thought that Blanchett’s performance ranks among her very best.

“Whether someone is corrupted, flawed, or uses the wrong language, it’s rare that someone is evil through and through. A fall from grace story is a tale as old as time. But in an era where many audiences are looking for signals from the filmmaker to whether a certain behavior is condoned, Field instead has chosen to present a character fully, not to make a statement, but solely to make a portrait in unexpected ways. When Lydia hears a woman screaming in the park, she tries her best to locate her via the direction of her voice, but she cannot. When a character’s flat is empty, that empty space is there to speak for the threat they knew would come.”

Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is the highly anticipated sequel to the highest grossing film of all-time that sets the Sully family on a new journey after Pandora once again comes under threat. Collider’s Ross Bonaime thought that like Aliens and Terminator 2: Judgment Day, James Cameron crafted a sequel that was more emotionally powerful and visually stunning as its predecessor.

“Yet The Way of Water also reminds us throughout that no director is quite like James Cameron, and that when he’s at his best, his films are tremendous experiences unlike any other. At times, this almost feels like Cameron giving the audience his greatest hits, with scenes of destruction that look like Terminator 2: Judgment Day, human machinery that is reminiscent of Aliens, and a climactic scene that probably wouldn’t be possible without Cameron’s work in Titanic. But speaking to this climax of The Way of Water, Cameron knows exactly how to structure a great action scene, not only in making the sequence exciting, emotionally powerful, and engrossing, but in just the basic mechanics of how the scene functions.”

All Quiet On The Western Front

All Quiet On The Western Front is a remake of the 1930 classic that reexamines the hardships of young soldiers from the Germans’ perspective. Collider’s Maggie Lovitt thought that director Edward Berger created an unforgettable portrayal of the hell that these men endured.

“It is designed to allow the audience to arrive at its own emotional conclusion as the credits roll. War is hell and for a little over two and a half hours, All Quiet on the Western Front displays its ghastly horrors without ever venturing into voyeuristic consumption, opting instead to unsettle its audience with bleak realities and sobering truths. Throughout the film, Berger cuts away from waterlogged trenches and the mangled corpses of bright young men lured into early graves, to showcase the serenity of nature. The dichotomy between life and death stands in stark contrast with the horrors on display, even as a generation dies, creeks continue to flow, seasons change, and fox kits are born.”

Elvis

Elvis is Baz Luhrmann’s biopic of the titular singer’s (Austin Butler) life as he becomes the biggest rock’n’roll sensation of all-time. Collider’s Ross Bonaime thought that Luhrmann’s latest exercise in style didn’t do justice to Butler’s brilliant performance or the legacy of The King himself.

"Throughout Elvis, Presley is called more of a sideshow attraction than an artist, and Luhrmann’s approach certainly feels like he agrees with this assessment. For most of Elvis, the music itself is almost irrelevant, with the act of performance taking center stage instead. Luhrmann’s direction seems like it belongs in a carnival funhouse—always in motion, flying and drawing attention to itself, an act that almost plays like misdirection as opposed to a way to enhance this story: Keep your eyes on the fancy tricks, as we distract from how one-dimensional Elvis too often is. Luhrmann is constantly balancing between showing off through his direction, or mishandling cloying musical biopic clichés."

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a science fiction comedy that follows a woman’s (Michelle Yeoh) journey into the multiverse after her husband (Ke Huy Quan) from a different reality asks for her help. Collider’s Ross Bonaime was impressed that writer/directors The Daniels balanced the many ideas without stretching the audience’s patience.

“It’s rare that a film crams as much into it as this one does, yet without feeling overstuffed or ridiculous for the sake of being audacious. There’s a real determination and intention to every chaotic choice, a method to this madness that ultimately makes Everything Everywhere All At Once one of the most ambitious and ballsy films in recent years—maybe even ever. Daniels try to cram everything everywhere all at once into Everything Everywhere All At Once, and I’ll be damned, they accomplished that goal with brilliance and style."

Triangle of Sadness

Triangle of Sadness is a social satire that follows an eclectic group of wealthy guests on a luxury cruise as they’re met with a series of unforeseen circumstances. Collider’s Ross Bonaime thought that while the satire was occasionally too obvious, director Ruben Östlund improved on his previous film The Square.

“Even when the narrative might fall at awkward points, there’s always something in Östlund’s shot that makes the moment worthwhile and sucks the viewer in. Östlund's comedy of inequality and broken class structures might be a bit too blunt at times, slightly too long, and is often best when at its simplest, but Triangle of Sadness is too fun and ridiculous to not enjoy, and compared to The Square, is a step-up in Östlund's criticism of the bourgeoisie.”

