The Big Picture Skippy , a 1931 film based on a comic strip, left a lasting impact on popular culture and earned critical acclaim.

The movie won an Oscar for Best Director, and Jackie Cooper, who played Skippy, became the youngest Best Actor nominee — a record he still holds to this day.

Skippy paved the way for future comic adaptations to be recognized, establishing an early precedent that film versions of comics deserve a chance at winning the prestigious Best Picture award.

Comic adaptations litter the movie landscape today, from sprawling cinematic universes like the MCU and James Gunn's upcoming DCU to the stylized adaptations of works like The Kingsman and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. However, the history of comics jumping from print to the silver screen dates much further back than most people might expect. In fact, one of the most influential adaptations of a comic strip into a feature film was made years before Superman hit the pages with Action Comics #1 in 1938. Made before the concept of superheroes became nearly synonymous with comic books, the 1931 film Skippy was adapted from a popular comic strip and would go on to leave a lasting impact on film and popular culture, earning recognition both critically and commercially in a myriad of ways. Made in Pre-Code Hollywood, the comedy adventure of the titular Skippy garnered several awards and records, in addition to its lasting influence on media for generations to come.

Skippy (1931) Skippy, the mischievous son of a wealthy doctor, meets Sooky in poverty-ridden Shantytown, and together they try to save Sooky's pet from a cruel dogcatcher. Release Date April 25, 1931 Director Norman Taurog Cast Jackie Cooper , Robert Coogan , Mitzi Green , Jackie Searl , Willard Robertson , Enid Bennett , Donald Haines , Helen Jerome Eddy Runtime 85 Minutes

'Skippy' Is Based on a Popular Comic Strip

Skippy was released in 1931 in the Pre-Code era of Hollywood movies and was based on a popular American comic strip written by Percy Crosby that ran from 1923 to 1945. The comic followed a mischievous and feisty young boy, the titular "Skippy," as he got involved in classic youthful hijinks that ranged from stealing fruit from local vendors to learning how to properly play baseball. Skippy, the comic, was not only enormously successful in its heyday, but it also served as inspiration for future cartoonist Charles Schulz, the creator of the likewise wildly popular Peanuts comics. Though not all connections to the comic were quite as amicable, as the popular peanut butter brand that shares the same name as the comic strip was created after Crosby had already trademarked the name "Skippy," leading to a legal battle that ultimately allowed for the sandwich spread to share the name, despite the Crosby family's fervent opposition.

Adapted by a team of writers (Norman McLeod, Joseph Mankiewicz, Don Marquis, and Sam Mintz), the Skippy movie told a more expansive story about Skippy than was able to be explored in the panels of a comic strip. The film follows Skippy (Jackie Cooper), the rambunctious son of a stern doctor, who befriends another young boy named Sooky (Robert Coogan, younger brother of Jackie Coogan), who lives in the nearby run-down Shantytown. Shantytown, reflective of America's experiences during the Great Depression, served as a creative setting for the Little Rascals-esque adventures of the two as, despite his father's restrictiveness, Skippy and Sooky become fast friends. They protect each other from bullies and enjoy some youthful romping around, until the two of them get blamed for a broken window and Sooky's dog is taken by a vitriolic dogcatcher. The two attempt to earn cash to buy the dog back, selling lemonade and staging a performance in order to do so. However, without spoiling the end of this adventure, the conclusion of the story is bittersweet and tear-inducing for a multitude of reasons.

'Skippy' Took Home an Oscar and Several Records

While the comic strip was already quite popular and commercially successful, the movie brought Crosby's creation to even further heights as it earned critical acclaim and established several notable records in cinema history. At the 4th Academy Awards, held in 1932, Skippy brought home several nominations and a notable victory. Director Norman Taurog won the Oscar for Best Director and, at only 32 years old, he would hold the record as the youngest winner of the award for decades, until he was later beaten by Damien Chazelle, who won Best Director for La La Land while a few months younger than Taurog at the time of winning. However, considering the gap between the 4th and 89th Academy Awards stretched nearly 90 years, Taurog's hold on the record survived against a bevvy of significant directorial winners over the years. Skippy was also nominated for Best Picture, making it the first adaptation of a comic to be nominated for the award, and though the film didn't take home the golden statue in this category, it established an early precedent that film versions of comics deserve a chance at winning the prestigious award.

The star of the film, the spry Jackie Cooper, also carried a tremendous amount of responsibility that was met with award recognition as well. Cooper, only 9-years-old, was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role, becoming the youngest nominee in that category. To this day, he is the youngest nominee in that category by a long shot, as the next youngest nominee, Mickey Rooney, was a full decade older than Cooper when he received his nomination. Unfortunately, as was the case with early film productions, the treatment of Cooper was not as responsible as it should have been, as the steps taken to elicit such a noteworthy performance from the child actor were more extreme and emotionally traumatizing than they should have been. Though Cooper would continue on to have a successful acting career, the making of Skippy and the stress of being a child star remained a painful memory.

Whether it be through its later radio show, continued comic run, or influence on future comic strips, Skippy made its successful leap from page to screen in the early days of Hollywood, establishing itself as one of the formative works in cinema history.

