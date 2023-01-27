Keeping its tradition of the past few years Regal Cinemas is set to screen all ten Best Picture nominees of the 95th Academy Awards, for 10 days leading up to the main Oscar ceremony, a new report in Comicbook reveals. Notably, this year the cinema chain will also screen Netflix’s All Quiet at the Western Front a departure from the streamer’s previous Oscar entries like The Power of the Dog, The Irishman, and Mank.

All of the movies will screen three times spread across two different matinee times and one evening show. However James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water will only be shown twice across the ten days, with one discounted show in 3D, making the ticket price a bargain. This year there’s a diverse line-up of movies in the Oscar Best Picture category ranging from box office mega hits like Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick to Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Miriam Toews.

One of the features that made a lot of noise in the past year and was embraced by the Academy in 10 categories is A24’s multiverse spanning Everything Everywhere All At Once. With its high fantasy concept, the feature keeps the tale of an immigrant family in crisis at its core. It has brilliant performances by Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Stephanie Hsu. It was closely followed by Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front, a World War I epic that is essentially an anti-war movie. Edward Berger sensitively directs the feature, which bagged 9 nominations, that elaborates on the underlying pain and sorrow that ravaged families during wartime. Standing next to it is The Banshees of Inisherin, a darkly comic look at a friendship that unfolds against the backdrop of the Irish civil war, which also earned 9 nominations. The feature is written and directed by Martin McDonagh and features brilliant performances by Collin Farrell, Barry Keoghan, and Brendan Gleeson.

RELATED: Regal Cinemas Closing 39 Locations Across the US Following Bankruptcy

Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick will go down the history as the movie that saved theaters post-pandemic. While it failed to garner Cruise a Best Actor nomination, Jerry Bruckheimer earned his first Oscar nomination for producing the movie. Speaking of Best Actors, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is not only a Best Picture contender but also got lead star Austin Butler his first Oscar nomination. The feature is beautifully crafted around the King of Rock n Roll's life while showcasing some historical moments in American History.