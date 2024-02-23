This March 10th, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will be giving out the 96th Academy Awards. All in all, 2023 shaped out to be a pretty terrific year for movies, so all ten nominees for Best Picture — arguably the biggest award in the film industry — are special movies with something unique to offer. From Barbie to Oppenheimer, the nominees make up one of the most stacked Best Picture lineups cinephiles have been treated to in some time.

Just like film, the world of television is populated with special shows for all tastes. For every one of this year's Best Picture nominees, there's at least one TV show that matches their vibe, story, or general themes in one way or another. Those that enjoyed a certain film nominated for Hollywood's most coveted golden statue are bound to also enjoy a show that suits the same kind of niche.

10 'Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse' (2012 - 2015)

Like 'Barbie'

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie took the world by storm with Barbie, which is oh so much more than just a simple big screen adaptation of the popular doll. The film is a richly complex yet irresistibly funny existentialist tale where Barbie (Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) are given a chance to go out into the real world, where they discover that the joys of Barbieland aren't all there is to life. With striking visuals and multiple fun cameos, it's undoubtedly one of 2023's most beloved movies.

Over the years, Barbie has grown as such a popular character that there have understandably been various television adaptations of her. The best is perhaps Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse, a web series with surprisingly charming animation, genuinely funny jokes, and a perfect understanding of what makes Barbie such a fun and relatable character.

9 'The Curse' (2023 - )

Like 'Poor Things'

Over the course of his relatively short but surprisingly acclaimed career, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos has cemented himself as the director of some of the wackiest, most head-scratchingly surrealistic movies in the contemporary film industry. Poor Things, which many would call his best outing, is the story of a young woman (Emma Stone) brought back to life by a brilliant scientist (Willem Dafoe), as she moves around the world with a concerning eagerness to learn.

2023 was Emma Stone's year. It just so happens that she also starred in one of the best yet most bizarre shows of the year, Nathan Fielder's The Curse. Full of the same absurdist, intentionally off-putting humor and meta brilliance that Fielder fans have come to know and love, this show about a newlywed couple struggling to make their vision for eco-living a reality pulls apart all that entertainment and reality TV represent. It also further proves that Emma Stone is one of the greatest actors of her generation. What more is there to ask for?

8 'Jury Duty' (2023)

Like 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Anatomy of a Fall is far and away one of the best French dramas of recent years, as well as one of the best legal dramas of the whole 21st century. It's a psychological thriller about a woman (Sandra Hüller) suspected of murder after her husband's suspicious death, and their partially-sighted son (Milo Machado-Graner), who faces a moral dilemma as the case's main witness.

Jury Duty, one of the most innovative comedy series in years, is a hidden camera mockumentary that follows the workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, who is unaware that the whole thing is fake and everyone around him is an actor. While the show's tone couldn't be further away from Anatomy of a Fall's, the way they both critique the inner workings of the legal system and comment on the nature of truth is such a strong connection that they would make for a rather interesting movie-show double feature.

7 'The Wonder Years' (1988 - 1993)

Like 'The Holdovers'

The Holdovers is the kind of dramedy that sneaks up on viewers with its refreshingly sincere emotional power and characters constructed with the most bittersweet kind of realism. It's about a cranky teacher (Paul Giamatti) at a remote prep school, who's forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student (Dominic Sessa) and a grieving cook (Da'Vine Joy Randolph).

Like The Holdovers, The Wonder Years is a very refreshing kind of comedy, with characters that feel real and vibrant, and stories that steer clear of contrived situations just for the sake of comedy. It's about the social and family life of a boy (Fred Savage) growing up in a typical American suburban middle-class family from 1968 to 1973. Its nostalgic and sentimental, yet always funny and charming depiction of growing up in the U.S. during a time of turmoil, is what makes it one of the best sitcoms of all time, and a perfect match for The Holdovers.

6 'Genius' (2017 - )

Like 'Maestro'

Perhaps the most often maligned of 2024's Best Picture nominees, Bradley Cooper's Maestro is a love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between legendary conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre. But while Maestro won't likely join the elite club of biopics that won Best Picture, it sure has a chance of being more fondly remembered in the future.

For those who enjoy riveting depictions of history's greatest minds (like Bernstein himself), National Geographic's Genius is perfect. Each season depicts the story of a different real-life figure who stood out thanks to their admirable work, from Albert Einstein to Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. With outstanding performances and prestige writing, it's a great show for fans of biopics like Maestro.

5 'Normal People' (2020)

Like 'Past Lives'

Under the surface of Past Lives unfolds a romantic fairy tale, an idealized tale of lovers reconnected by destiny and overcoming the evil villain standing in their way. But that's not how real life works, and director Celine Song beautifully but painfully depicts that with this hopeful yet heartbreaking story about two childhood friends (Greta Lee and Teo Yoo) who wrested apart after her family emigrated. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one week as they confront notions of love and fate.

Traditional romantic stories are often beautiful, but more raw and realistic depictions of longing and the messiness of love, heartbreak and all, have a magic of their own. Normal People is a show like that, showing two friends (Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones) from different backgrounds, as they weave in and out of each other's romantic lives. Though it's full of love, hope, and beauty, it's also one of the most gut-wrenching teen dramas ever made for television.

4 'Atlanta' (2016 - 2022)

Like 'American Fiction'

There are two cleverly balanced stories coexisting within American Fiction. One is a biting social satire about the way the media twists and manipulates the African American experience, while the other is a profoundly touching family drama about a man (Jeffrey Wright) returning to a home that barely even feels like home anymore. Both are equally powerful stories that work perfectly in conjunction.

While there are many other films that fans of American Fiction would surely enjoy, there's also one show in particular that they'd definitely find a lot of value in: Atlanta, a dramedy satire where two young rappers (Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry) try to make their way in the world through Atlanta's rap scene. Along the way, they come along social and economic issues touching on subjects like race and status that aren't too dissimilar from the ones depicted in American Fiction.

3 'Deadwood' (2004 - 2006)

Like 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

As if there were any further proof needed, Martin Scorsese has further proved with Killers of the Flower Moon that he's the greatest living filmmaker, and one of the best of all time. The film is his first incursion into the Western genre, telling the real story of the mysterious Osage Nation killings in Oklahoma of the twentieth century, which started occurring in the late 1910s. It's a harrowing story, and Scorsese handles it with humility and patience.

While not based on a true story, HBO's Deadwood and its depiction of a 19th century South Dakota town populated by deep corruption and crime make up a show that fittingly complements Killers' themes of greed and corruption in old America. While their stories feel concerningly timely, their depictions of their respective periods are both exquisite technical production, making them both elite Westerns through and through.

2 'The World at War' (1973 - 1974)

Like 'The Zone of Interest'

The Zone of Interest is nothing short of a revolutionary work of art that shatters the foundations of the war movie genre. It places the audiences as a fly on the wall of Auschwitz Nazi commandant Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel) and his family's home in a house and garden beside the camp, while the horrors of the Holocaust (always heard, never visible) take place right next door.

Just like The Zone of Interest revolutionizes the war movie genre, so too did The World at War break new ground in the TV history documentary genre. Narrated by iconic thespian Laurence Olivier, it's a 26-part documentary about World War II. Just as powerful and hard-hitting as Jonathan Glazer's film, The World at War is a devastating depiction of the deadliest conflict in human history.

1 'Chernobyl' (2019)

Like 'Oppenheimer'

There's a very good reason why Oppenheimer became one of the highest-grossing R-rated films of all time, and that reason isn't just the Christopher Nolan brand that gave it a seal of guaranteed quality. It's a genuinely amazing character study about a controversial figure: J. Robert Oppenheimer (played brilliantly by Cillian Murphy), the man who created the atomic bomb during WWII.

For those that felt impacted by the way Nolan showed how technological advancement can be the thing that proves to be humanity's downfall, HBO's Chernobyl is a must-see. Telling the story of the worst man-made accident in history, following its cataclysmic aftermath, this gripping miniseries is one of the best ever made. Its themes connect perfectly with Oppenheimer's, making for a powerful double future that makes it abundantly clear that action is needed to prevent bureaucracy and uncontrolled progress in the name of science from doing more harm than good.

