It's time to forecast the biggest award delivered during Hollywood's biggest event. Here, Senior Producer Perri Nemiroff will keep you up to date on the leading contenders for 2024's Oscar for Best Picture based on her knowledge of industry trends and whispers. Check in for regular updates because just when you think you've got the race figured out, the game changes.

The field is narrowing in the Best Picture race. Nothing is a guarantee, but things are looking quite good for eight potential nominees, while a small handful of contenders could claim the final two slots. With less than a month to go until nominations voting begins, every accolade, box office dollar, and a bit of good buzz could sway the race. Let's get into it.

Here are where things stand as of December 19th, 2023:

10 'The Zone of Interest'

Produced By Ewa Puszczynska, James Wilson

There are still quite a few films vying to break into the Best Picture race, but Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest appears to be inching further and further ahead each passing day. When the film premiered at Cannes, it won five awards, including the Grand Prix and the FIPRESCI Prize. It was also named one of the top five international films by the National Board of Review. However, the recent achievement that has put the film on the rise in a big way is its Los Angeles Film Critics Association accolades. The group named The Zone of Interest Best Picture and awarded Glazer the Best Director award. No, it’s not a one-for-one. Those wins don’t guarantee The Zone of Interest its spot on the list, but they do give the film an excellent opportunity to capitalize on the current momentum and continue to separate itself from other potential Best Picture nominees, including Anatomy of a Fall and May December.

The Zone of Interest The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes

9 'The Color Purple'

Produced By Quincy Jones, Scott Sanders, Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey

The pressure is on for The Color Purple. The film recently passed its first big test as a late-season entry with a rousing response at early screenings. That positivity has continued as the film screens more and more. Given that the film did not secure some of the other Oscar precursors I'll mention below, its real make-or-break point comes when it hits wide release on December 25th. A box-office smash there would change everything. As the Blitz Bazawule-directed film is dazzling, inspired, and brimming with show-stopping performances, it's hard to imagine it not wowing widespread crowds and benefiting from fresh buzz into the New Year.

8 'Past Lives'

Produced By David Hinojosa, Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon

As hoped, Celine Song's feature debut, Past Lives, appears to be going the distance. Even with an extremely strong debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, there's always a concern that a film will fail to sustain momentum through the year and into awards season. But with Past Lives making an indelible impression on many, a Best Picture nomination feels more and more like a sure thing. Past Lives will have a strong presence at the Independent Spirit Awards, where it's nominated in five categories. It's also a National Board of Review Top Film of the year, won Movie of the Year at the AFI Awards, and Collider's favorite feature of 2023.

Past Lives Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Release Date June 23, 2023 Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Runtime 106 minutes

7 'Maestro'

Produced By Fred Berner, Bradley Cooper, Amy Durning, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg

All eyes are on Bradley Cooper’s Maestro as we near its December 20th Netflix release. The biopic has performed well on the circuit thus far, earning a Golden Lion nomination at the Venice International Film Festival and eight Critics Choice nominations. Further, it was named one of the National Board of Review’s Top Films and an AFI Movie of the Year. Still, it needs the jolt of positive buzz and word of mouth that could come from a strong Netflix release to take it from being a likely nominee to a formidable contender this season.

Maestro This love story chronicles the lifelong relationship of conductor-composer Leonard Bernstein and actress Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. Release Date December 20, 2023 Director Bradley Cooper Cast Carey Mulligan , Bradley Cooper , Matt Bomer , Maya Hawke Sarah Silverman , Michael Urie , Gideon Glick , Miriam Shor , Alexa Swinton Runtime 129 minutes

6 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Produced By Dan Friedkin, Martin Scorsese, Bradley Thomas, Daniel Lupi

At this point in the season, it is doubtless that Killers of the Flower Moon will have a presence in the Best Picture race. Yet even with a significant amount of early awards season love, the beloved Martin Scorcese at the helm, and excellent performances from top to bottom, I suspect the film will remain in the middle of the pack through March. Thus far, Killers of the Flower Moon has been named one of AFI’s Movies of the Year and garnered four National Board of Review awards and 12 Critics Choice nominations. A high number of Academy Award nominations is likely on the horizon, but the film’s best chances of winning Oscar gold will be in other categories.

5 'American Fiction'

Produced By Cord Jefferson, Jermaine Johnson, Nikos Karamigios, Ben LeClair

Cord Jefferson’s feature debut, American Fiction, kicked off its awards season run by snagging one of the most critical Oscar precursors: the Toronto International Film Festival’s People’s Choice Award. The moment that happened, American Fiction became a major Oscar contender, and it’s only picked up awards season steam since. As of now, the film has amassed five Critics Choice nominations, five Independent Spirit Award nominations, and a significant amount of praise from critics associations. American Fiction will get its Best Picture nomination and is also one of the contenders most likely to climb this list as its theatrical rollout progresses.

American Fiction A novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain. Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Cord Jefferson Runtime 117 minutes

4 'Poor Things'

Produced By Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone

Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest has been enjoying much critical praise since its Venice International Film Festival premiere, where it won the Golden Lion. The Poor Things celebration continues now that its public release is here. After scoring one of the best limited openings of the year, the numbers continue to tick up as it expands. The film also boasts 13 Critics Choice nominations and three National Board of Review wins, among other accolades. While it did seem as though the abundance of big story swings in Poor Things could polarize viewers, it looks as though audiences are eager to embrace the weird and the film’s massive beating heart. Poor Things is rising in the Best Picture race, among many others.

3 'Barbie'

Produced By David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Robbie Brenner

The Barbie phenomenon will undoubtedly continue through awards season. Is it likely to win Best Picture? Probably not, but its nomination seems like a sure thing, and it’s got a good chance of winning big in several other categories. It’s a high-quality film, the biggest hit of 2023 at the box office, and it’s infused its way into pop culture to an extent that only a rare few do. Its sky-high Kenergy deserves a nod, which will undoubtedly come in January. Beyond that, though, the chances of a statuette here are up in the air.

2 'The Holdovers'

Produced By Mark Johnson, Bill Block, David Hemingson

Since catching The Holdovers at its world premiere screening at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, I've been saying that Alexander Payne's latest is a crowd-pleaser capable of playing the long game this Oscar season. The film started its run on six screens in late October and expanded until it hit 1,600 theaters for Thanksgiving weekend. While the theater count has been declining since, the buzz for the awards season and beyond remains high and will likely stay that way, with many suggesting the film could go on to become a holiday classic.

The Holdovers A cranky history teacher at a remote prep school is forced to remain on campus over the holidays with a troubled student who has no place to go. Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Alexander Payne Runtime 133 minutes

1 'Oppenheimer'

Produced By Emma Thomas, Charles Roven, Christopher Nolan

There were suspicions Oppenheimer could be the Oscar season frontrunner when the movie first hit theaters in July. Since then, it’s only further cemented itself as not only one of the films most likely to secure the most nominations but the most wins as well — including a Best Picture win. A widely beloved film like The Holdovers could gain momentum and pose a threat in the coming months. At the moment, however, Oppenheimer appears to have a significant lead on the pack.

Oppenheimer The story of American scientist, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. Release Date July 21, 2023 Director Christopher Nolan Cast Cillian Murphy , Matt Damon , Robert Downey Jr. Runtime 181

For predictions covering all the major categories, visit our complete Oscar prospectus here and keep coming back. This race is only just beginning.