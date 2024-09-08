The Academy Award for Best Picture is the highest honor that the industry can give to a film, as it is intended to represent the best representation of what the medium is capable of in any given year. Although some Best Picture winners have been challenging arthouse projects that push the medium forward, many are rather serviceable crowd pleasers that don't have a particularly strong shelf life. If it weren’t for their Best Picture victories, it is unlikely that audiences would remember films like Crash, The King’s Speech, The Artist, or CODA.

However, the Oscars have occasionally handed the Best Picture award to darker films that deal with more ambiguous themes. Although the Oscars rarely entertain the possibility of nominating genre films, several great war films, dark dramas, and psychological thrillers have won the top prize. Here are the ten darkest Oscar Best Picture winners, ranked.

10 ‘Midnight Cowboy’ (1969)

Directed by John Schlesinger

Image via United Artists

Midnight Cowboy was by far one of the most explicit films to ever earn the Best Picture award, as to date it is the only winner to have earned an “X” rating from the MPAA before the rating was replaced with the equally controversial NC-17 grade in 1990. While the depiction of prostitution and homosexual sex may not seem as much of a big deal today as it was in 1969, the ability to push past censorship parameters was a major step forward within the development of the “New Hollywood” era.

Midnight Cowboy took a very bleak look at life as a modern working-class citizen, and showed how the power of economic institutions made it challenging to make a living with any rewards. It couldn’t have been more striking of a difference compared to the traditional musicals, epics, and romantic comedies that had won Best Picture in previous years.

Midnight Cowboy A naive hustler travels from Texas to New York City to seek personal fortune, finding a new friend in the process. Release Date May 25, 1969 Director John Schlesinger Cast Dustin Hoffman , Jon Voight , Sylvia Miles , John McGiver Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Waldo Salt , James Leo Herlihy Expand

Watch on The Criterion Channel

9 ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ (1930)

Directed by Lewis Milestone

Image via Universal Pictures

All Quiet On The Western Front is one of the most powerful war films ever made, and it's even more surprising that director Lewis Milestone was able to create such a dark project during an era where Hollywood censorship was still at its peak. By examining the plight of the young soldiers that fought in trench warfare in World War I, All Quiet On The Western Front showed that in war, it is always the innocent people who want no part in a political feud that end up suffering the majority of the consequences.

All Quiet On The Western Front captured the bleak nature of the original source material, particularly the ending that concludes the film on such a dour note. Although a German-language remake was released to great acclaim in 2022, the original All Quiet On The Western Front is one of the most subversive war films to ever win Best Picture.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1930) A German youth eagerly enters World War I, but his enthusiasm wanes as he gets a firsthand view of the horror. Release Date August 24, 1930 Director Lewis Milestone Cast Lew Ayres , Louis Wolheim , John Wray , Arnold Lucy , Ben Alexander , Scott Kolk , Owen Davis Jr. , Walter Rogers Runtime 152 Minutes Main Genre War Writers Erich Maria Remarque , Maxwell Anderson , George Abbott , Del Andrews Expand

Watch on Tubi

8 ‘On The Waterfront’ (1954)

Directed by Elia Kazan

Image via Columbia Pictures

On the Waterfront is a classic of Hollywood’s golden age that featured one of the most heartbreaking performances of Marlon Brando’s career. Brando starred as a former boxing heavyweight champion who torpedoed his career in order to pay off his debts to the mob; it's a reflective, melancholy film about living a life based around regret.

On the Waterfront director Elia Kazan was successful in bringing a greater sense of authenticity to the film; having directed both the stage and screen adaptations of A Streetcar Named Desire, Kazan was able to bring out a greater sense of naturalism in his performances. The film’s themes about the plight of the informer to appease a corrupt body of authorities also had political significance in an era in which Hollywood figures were being targeted as potential Communist sympathizers as part of the “Red Scare.”

On The Waterfront An ex-prize fighter turned New Jersey longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses, including his older brother, as he starts to connect with the grieving sister of one of the syndicate's victims. Release Date July 28, 1954 Director Elia Kazan Cast Marlon Brando , Karl Malden , Lee J. Cobb , Rod Steiger , Eva Marie Saint Runtime 108 minutes Main Genre Crime

Rent on Amazon

7 ‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Image via Warner Bros.

Unforgiven is unlike any other Western that Clint Eastwood ever made, as he starred as a remorseless killer who has no shot at redemption. The character of William Munny knows that he will have to live with the mistakes he’s made for the rest of his life, but is brought out of retirement in order to take down the corrupt sheriff known as “Little Bill” (Gene Hackman), who is responsible for allowing his men to brutalize local prostitutes.

Unforgiven was an non-glamorized look at the Western genre that showed how brutal life was during America’s frontier era. It’s also easily one of the most violent films to take home top prize; a shocking sequence in which Munny takes vengeance on Bill’s men for executing his friend Ned Logan (Morgan Freeman) is shocking in just how depraved Eastwood was able to make the material.

Unforgiven Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job with the help of his old partner Ned Logan and a young man, The "Schofield Kid." Release Date August 7, 1992 Director Clint Eastwood Cast Clint Eastwood , Gene Hackman , Morgan Freeman , Richard Harris , Jaimz Woolvett , Saul Rubinek , Frances Fisher Runtime 130 minutes Main Genre Western Writers David Webb Peoples Studio Warner Bros. Expand

Rent on Amazon

6 ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ (1991)

Directed by Jonathan Demme

Image via Orion Pictures

The Silence of the Lambs is the only horror film to win Best Picture, which makes sense considering that it is often cited as one of the best in the genre’s recent history. The brilliance of The Silence of the Lambs is that it is a taught, suspenseful thriller that shows the cat-and-mouse game between Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) and Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Sir Anthony Hopkins) as they attempt to manipulate one another.

However, the moments in which The Silence of the Lambs break out into violence are truly shocking, with Lecter’s prison escape scene easily ranking among the most graphic cinematic serial killer moments ever. The film is also notable by ending on a somewhat ambiguous note that confirms Lecter’s survival, allowing the franchise to move forward with the sequel Hannibal and the prequel Red Dragon, in which Hopkins reprised his role.

Silence of the Lambs Jodie Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top student at the FBI's training academy. Jack Crawford (Scott Glenn) wants Clarice to interview Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist who is also a violent psychopath, serving life behind bars for various acts of murder and cannibalism. Crawford believes that Lecter may have insight into a case and that Starling, as an attractive young woman, may be just the bait to draw him out. Release Date February 1, 1991 Director Jonathan Demme Cast Jodie Foster , Scott Glenn , Anthony Hopkins , Ted Levine , Brooke Smith , Anthony Heald Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Thomas Harris , Ted Tally Studio Orion Tagline To enter the mind of a killer she must challenge the mind of a madman. Expand

Watch on AMC+

5 ‘The Godfather’ (1972)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather is cited as one of the greatest films ever made by many film scholars because it transformed the gangster genre into a more accessible story about the relationship between fathers and sons. The greatest tragedy at the heart of The Godfather is that while Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) desperately wants to become a better person than his father, he is unable to shake Vito’s (Marlon Brando) influence and eventually steps into his shoes as the head of the mafia family.

The Godfather also includes some shocking moments of violence, with the execution of Sonny (James Caan) and the discovery of a severed horse head ranking among the film’s most grotesque scenes. However, it was the ability that director Francis Ford Coppola had to get audiences emotionally invested in a family of criminals that made The Godfather so challenging on a psychological level.

The Godfather Don Vito Corleone, head of a mafia family, decides to hand over his empire to his youngest son, Michael. However, his decision unintentionally puts the lives of his loved ones in grave danger. Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Mario Puzo , Francis Ford Coppola Studio Paramount Pictures Tagline An offer you can't refuse. Production Company Paramount Pictures, Alfran Productions Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

4 ‘The Godfather: Part II’ (1974)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Godfather: Part II is one of the greatest sequels ever made because it managed to get bigger and darker than its predecessor. By showing the continuing exploits of Michael as he tries to make his family business legitimate, as well as a series of flashbacks showing a young Vito (Robert De Niro) immigrating to New York City from Sicily, The Godfather: Part II paints a very dark portrayal of what the “American dream” looks like.

The Godfather: Part II is perhaps an even more cynical film than its predecessor, as it ends by concluding that Michael is incapable of saving himself from becoming his father. Perhaps more disturbing is the assertion that this cycle of power and violence is doomed to continue forever, as the film set up an even more upsetting conclusion with the controversial threequel The Godfather: Part III.

The Godfather: Part II Michael Corleone expands his crime empire while dealing with personal betrayal and loss. Simultaneously, flashbacks reveal the rise of his father, Vito Corleone, from a Sicilian immigrant to a powerful mob boss in New York. The narrative intertwines their stories, exploring themes of power, family, and the consequences of ambition. Release Date December 18, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire , Lee Strasberg , Michael V. Gazzo Runtime 202 Minutes Main Genre Crime Writers Francis Ford Coppola , Mario Puzo Studio Paramount Pictures Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

3 ‘Schindler’s List’ (1993)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

Image via Universal Pictures

Schindler’s List is a film that should be necessary viewing for everyone, regardless of whether or not they are a cinephile. While there have been many films that have examined the horrors of World War II, Steven Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece was unafraid to examine the totality of the Holocaust in explicit detail.

The story of how the German businessman Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) used his power to save the lives of thousands of Jewish workers is an inspiring one, but Schindler’s List does not shy away from the showing the absolute barbarity of the Holocaust, with extended sequences of murder, torture, and sexual assault that are challenging to watch. While it is easily the darkest film that Spielberg has ever made, Schindler’s List is required viewing in order to ensure that a significant tragedy on this scale never happens again.

Schindler's List (1995) In German-occupied Poland during World War II, industrialist Oskar Schindler gradually becomes concerned for his Jewish workforce after witnessing their persecution by the Nazis. Release Date December 15, 1993 Director Steven Spielberg Cast Liam Neeson , Ralph Fiennes , Ben Kingsley , Caroline Goodall Runtime 195 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers Steven Zaillian Studio Universal Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘12 Years a Slave’ (2013)

Directed by Steven McQueen

Image via 20th Century Studios

12 Years a Slave is based on a horrific true story of the musician Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who was kidnapped by white bounty hunters and forced to spend over a decade enslaved to the cruel plantation owner Edwin Epps (Michael Fassbender) and his wife (Sarah Paulson). Unlike other depictions of slavery, Steven McQueen’s 2013 masterpiece does not shy away from depicting the psychological torture, physical abuse, and sexual assault that slaves went through in explicit detail.

It would have been disrespectful for 12 Years a Slave to not be as dark as possible, especially considering that Hollywood has not done a great job at reflecting upon the legacy that slavery still has. While it would be hard to find a historical epic about this era that is more educational than 12 Years a Slave, it’s also a film so disturbing in its realism that it is very challenging for anyone to sit through.

12 Years a Slave In the antebellum United States, Solomon Northup, a free black man from upstate New York, is abducted and sold into slavery. Release Date October 18, 2013 Director Steve McQueen Cast Paul Dano , Sarah Paulson , Garret Dillahunt Benedict Cumberbatch , Brad Pitt , Michael Fassbender Runtime 134 minutes Main Genre Biography Writers John Ridley , Solomon Northup Tagline The extraordinary true story of Solomon Northup Website HTTP://WWW.FOXSEARCHLIGHT.COM/12YEARSASLAVE/ Expand

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

Image via Universal Pictures

The Deer Hunter proved to be one of the most haunting films ever made about the Vietnam War because it showed how the scars of battle loom much larger in veteran’s lives than just their physical wounds. Although the footage of the actual combat waged overseas is just as shocking as anything else that Michael Cimino has directed, The Deer Hunter becomes particularly heartbreaking when it delves into the lasting ramifications of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Most upsetting in the film is Christopher Walken’s performance as a haunted veteran who dies by suicide, a role that earned him the Best Supporting Actor prize. While Hollywood has often been accused of making “political” picks with its award season winners, The Deer Hunter was a necessary counterargument to the propaganda that sought to look past the shocking truths about what actually happened in Vietnam.

The Deer Hunter An in-depth examination of the ways in which the Vietnam War impacts and disrupts the lives of several friends in a small steel mill town in Pennsylvania. Release Date December 8, 1978 Director Michael Cimino Cast Robert De Niro , John Cazale , john savage , Christopher Walken Meryl Streep , George Dzundza Runtime 183 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Michael Cimino , Deric Washburn , Louis Garfinkle , Quinn K. Redeker Tagline One of the most important and powerful films of all time! Production Company EMI Films, Universal Pictures Expand

Rent on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked