With Anora having become the 97th Best Picture Academy Award winner ever, it's as good a time as any to look back at the winners of the past. Some of them exceptional, some of them less so, but something that's even rarer than a truly masterful Best Picture winner is one that one can look back on years later and call essential.

These ten movies aren't necessarily the ten greatest Best Picture recipients of all time. Rather, they're the most essential. Historical significance, cultural impact, and breaking new ground in the history of the Oscars are all elements that contribute to a picture being worthy of this label. If a Best Picture winner is "essential," that means it's the kind of lauded masterpiece that must be seen by everyone at least once in their lives.

10 'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Won Best Picture and 10 other Oscars

The first film to ever win a whopping 11 Oscars — and holding that record for the most wins for an admirable 38 years —, Ben-Hur is perhaps the greatest Biblical epic ever put on the silver screen. When people say "they don't make them like they used to" when referring to Hollywood films, there's a good chance that this masterpiece is on their mind.

Despite clocking in at 3 and a half hours long, Ben-Hur is thrilling from start to finish, and one of the most badass sword & sandal movies ever made. It's not just its gargantuan scope and delightful sense of spectacle that make it an essential watch, though, but also because of how high it set the bar for the kinds of epics that the Academy loved to recognize throughout the era.