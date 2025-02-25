Winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards is supposed to be the ultimate achievement in filmmaking. It cements a movie’s place in history, elevates careers, and gives films a level of prestige that few others can claim. But just because a movie wins doesn’t mean it will be remembered. Some films become timeless classics that are rewatched, analyzed, and loved for generations. Others? They fade into obscurity, becoming nothing more than a piece of Oscar trivia. While they may have had the right momentum at the time, their impact has dwindled, leaving audiences wondering why they ever won in the first place.

Over the years, many Best Picture winners have aged gracefully, but some have failed to stand the test of time. Whether overshadowed by stronger films from the same year, forgotten due to lack of cultural relevance, or simply not as great as they seemed at the moment, these movies have been left behind. Looking back, it's clear that the Academy often plays it safe. From historical epics to movies that won simply because of Oscar politics, these ten Best Picture winners have been largely forgotten.

10 ‘The English Patient’ (1996)

Won Best Picture at the 69th Academy Awards

Image via Alamy

The epic romance drama The English Patient dominated the 1997 Oscars, winning 9 awards out of 12 nominations. It even pulled off some surprises, like Juliette Binoche’s Best Supporting Actress win over the heavily favored Lauren Bacall, who was in contention for her acclaimed performance in The Mirror Has Two Faces.

But does anyone actually rewatch it today? The film is remembered more for its Oscar sweep than for its impact on pop culture. Even back then, its long runtime made it a tough watch. It’s a beautifully shot film, but unlike other Oscar-winning historical romances like Titanic or Braveheart, The English Patient has largely faded from public memory.