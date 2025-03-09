The Academy Awards have been handed out to what Hollywood considers the best in the film world from a respective year since 1929. Since the year 2000 in particular, there have been plenty of incredible Best Picture winners that are likely to go down in history as some of the best of all time. Indeed, the greatest Best Picture winners from the past 25 years are some of the best movies of modern times.

From small indie hits like the most recent recipient of the biggest award in the film industry, Anora; to massive blockbuster hits like The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, these are movies which prove that, in spite of all their shortcomings, the modern-day Academy sometimes gets things remarkably right.

10 'Anora' (2024)

Won Best Picture and 4 Other Oscars

Image via NEON

The 2025 Best Picture race was wide-open, one of the years when the category has been hardest to confidently predict. Nevertheless, going into the most recent Oscars, there was a clear frontrunner: the Palme d'Or-winning NEON sensation Anora, made by one of the leading exponents in contemporary indie cinema, Sean Baker.

Although Anora's victory has proven somewhat controversial in the days following, there are nevertheless an abundance of great reasons why it deserved the Oscar. What starts out as a fairy tale romance akin to Pretty Woman suddenly takes a 180 and becomes a rapidfire thriller comedy, only to become a gut-wrenching character drama in the final 20 minutes of runtime. It's a marvelously written, brilliantly directed movie with a powerhouse lead performance by the fully-deserving-of-her-Oscar Mikey Madison.