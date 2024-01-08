Just because a movie wins Best Picture doesn’t necessarily mean it will be well-remembered for decades or generations to come. Some Best Picture winners at the Oscars do endure, and remain popular for years after their release, while others seem to fall into surprising obscurity. This seems particularly common for the early winners of Best Picture at the Academy Awards, notably those from before the 1950s.

What follows is a rundown of some of the least-watched Best Picture winners, at least by modern standards, and going off the total number of ratings each movie has on IMDb. It’s safe to assume some of these were genuinely popular back in their day, but a number haven’t aged the best, and certainly haven’t always aged well enough to feel timeless. The passage of time is unrelenting, as the following movies can largely attest to.

10 'All the King's Men' (1949)

16,000 ratings

A solid and old-fashioned drama, All the King’s Men certainly isn’t bad by the standards of Best Picture winners from decades past, though at the same time, few would call it one of the best of the Best. It revolves around a corrupt politician and his dramatic rise to power, all the while showing how his unwavering tendency to trample others and ceaseless aim to achieve his goal, no matter the cost, ultimately led to a downfall.

All the King’s Men, therefore, is a rise-and-fall narrative stripped down to its essentials, but it’s a story that’s told well enough to still hold up to this day. Perhaps the relatively dry quality of the film has contributed to it being less than famous by modern standards, but anyone interested in the history of Best Picture winners at the Oscars will likely still find it to be a worthwhile watch.

9 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

16,000 ratings

An epic movie that has spectacle, sure, but not much else, The Greatest Show on Earth is among the most infamous winners of the top prize at the Academy Awards. It runs for 2.5 hours, and ends up feeling a good deal longer, with its fairly loose premise simply displaying the lives of numerous people who work at a circus, including trapeze artists, clowns, and animal trainers.

Perhaps it had appeal back in the early 1950s for more or less providing the experience of going to see a circus without any of the associated smells or potential dangers involved, but that is all the movie is, really; a series of circus scenes paired with some behind-the-scenes drama. It’s pretty skippable, by Best Picture standards, but according to The Fabelmans, it did likely have an immense impact on a young Steven Spielberg, so at least some good may have come from it in that regard.

8 'Wings' (1927)

14,000 ratings

Unlike The Greatest Show on Earth, Wings is an epic movie that does still hold up fairly well, being an action-packed blend of war, romance, and drama genres. It tells a story that essentially boils down to a love triangle, centering on two fighter pilots during World War I, and the young woman that they both find themselves to be in love with.

Wings features some remarkable action sequences, and though some of the more down-to-earth moments can feel a little slow and dry, it’s all still able to be admired by the standards of the 1920s. It stands as the earliest Best Picture winner in Oscar history, and perhaps it’s the age of Wings that also contributes to it being one of the least-frequently watched ones, at least among viewers who are watching movies nearly 100 years on from the film’s initial release.

7 'Tom Jones' (1963)

14,000 ratings

Tom Jones is the most recent Best Picture winner to fall into the “bottom 10” when it comes to assessing the most-watched winners in Oscar history, with that fact being a little surprising. It’s not a perfect film by any means, but it does feel a good deal more lightweight and not traditionally Oscar bait-esque by the standards of many other older winners.

Within its historical setting, the emphasis is less on drama and more on romance, adventure, and comedy, making Tom Jones a decently enjoyable movie about a rebellious young man making his own way in life during the 1700s in England. Perhaps it’s still going to prove too old-fashioned for some modern viewers, no matter how much fun it chooses to have with its premise, but in any event, there’s an argument to be made that it deserves a little more exposure and love overall.

Tom Jones (1963) Release Date August 24, 1963 Director Tony Richardson Runtime 129 minutes

6 'Going My Way' (1944)

13,000 ratings

It doesn’t seem like Going My Way is particularly well-remembered by Best Picture standards, and even those who have seen it are unlikely to rank it among the greatest movies of the 1940s. It stars Bing Crosby as Father Chuck O'Malley, and follows him as he joins a parish and starts to inspire the lives of many young kids there, even though the older Father Fitzgibbon is suspicious of his ways.

For its time, Going My Way isn’t bad, and delivers a solid enough dramedy/musical experience that apparently scratched an itch for voters back in 1944. Today, it can be a good deal harder to see what all the fuss is about, but even at worst, Going My Way is never going to be called a terrible Best Picture winner; perhaps just more of a somewhat forgettable one.

5 'The Life of Emile Zola' (1937)

8900 ratings

The idea of Academy Award winners favoring biopics over most other genres is far from a new phenomenon, as The Life of Emile Zola is close to 90 years old, and might well be one of the earliest biographical films to feel kind of by-the-numbers. What the title suggests is largely what you end up getting with The Life of Emile Zola: it’s the life story of the titular French author, who was active throughout the 1800s.

Few would call it a genuinely great biopic, but if it proved influential for future Oscar bait-type movies, then that’s something of a legacy at least. It’s not much, but it’s still something, and The Life of Emile Zola is perhaps watchable for those who find older movies interesting, even if it’s unlikely to blow anyone away today.

4 'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

8800 ratings

A movie about Broadway figure Florenz Ziegfeld Jr., The Great Ziegfeld was another early Best Picture winner that told a biographical story, this one released just one year before The Life of Emile Zola. The Great Ziegfeld might earn a few extra points for combining the life story it tells with various musical numbers, yet the film as a whole suffers because of how long (almost three hours) and slow-paced it is.

Given that length and the fact it might not sound terribly exciting to most on paper, it’s almost a little surprising that The Great Ziegfeld isn’t the least voted-on Best Picture winner by IMDb users. Like any movie of its age, it has historical value for anyone interested in that side of things, but otherwise, the only likely reason one would want to sit through it all is if one wanted to say they’d seen every Best Picture winner.

3 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

7800 ratings

The Broadway Melody has the distinction of being the first non-silent film to win Best Picture at the Oscars (as well as one of the shortest winners), being an early musical that, for the time, was truly impressive, given the novelty of seeing people dancing, singing, and talking on screen. Narratively, it doesn’t have nearly as much going for it, though, and given future years would provide many films filled with singing and dialogue, in retrospect, The Broadway Melody doesn’t feel so special.

That makes it difficult to try and muster up the enthusiasm to actually sit down and watch in the 2020s, close to a century after it was first made, but The Broadway Melody is representative of what was thrilling and new at that point in film history. It’s a cinematic dinosaur, in a way, but it’s not without worth, nor deserving of being forgotten; just don’t be surprised if you watch it and find it all a little dull.

2 'Cimarron' (1931)

6800 ratings

It really is hard to find much to say about Cimarron. It’s one of the earliest Best Picture winners, but even those earlier than it weren’t always devoid of interesting things to comment on or appreciate; films like Wings or the previous year’s winner, All Quiet on the Western Front, have generally aged better. But Cimarron is just a snooze of a film, and one that no one would label as one of the best of the 1930s.

The story takes place at the end of the 19th century, and follows a family as they settle in Oklahoma due to the famed Land Rush of 1889. Cimarron is sort of a Western, even though it’s perhaps more of a family drama in the end, and outside a few key sequences, it’s not particularly exciting regardless of how you want to classify it. Here, the low number of ratings make a good deal of sense, in all honesty.

1 'Cavalcade' (1933)

5800 ratings

Cavalcade is easy to get mixed up with Cimarron, owing to both having one-word titles that begin with "C," and because both won Best Picture in the early 1930s. This one’s also a drama that took place at least partly in the years before 1933, with the plot of Cavalcade beginning at the very start of the 20th century and continuing on – while following two different families – until approximately the early 1930s.

The most notable thing about Cavalcade might be the fact that it was the first Best Picture winner to have the Titanic factor into the plot at one point (albeit very briefly), doing so 60+ years before a certain James Cameron Best Picture winner did. That film - and most other Best Picture winners, really – are worth watching over Cavalcade, though, because it’s very old-fashioned and not particularly engaging, ultimately deserving its spot as the least-watched Best Picture winner by modern-day standards.

