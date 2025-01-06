The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been giving out the Best Picture Oscar since 1929. Over the years, the award quickly became the most prestigious honor in the film industry, which it remains to this day. A grand total of 97 movies (and counting) have proved themselves worthy of the most coveted Oscar, and although a few of them tend to be counted among the greatest films ever made, a few others have received much less critical acclaim.

On the popular movie review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, only three Best Picture recipients hold a "rotten" score of less than 60%. However, a few other winners hold ratings that are particularly low for a movie that AMPAS deemed the best of a given year. Whether it's because their content hasn't aged well or because they were never particularly extraordinary to begin with, these are the ten films with the lowest aggregated score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

10 'Forrest Gump' (1994)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 75%

Forrest Gump is the quintessential all-American classic of the '90s that proved Robert Zemeckis still had the spark and that Tom Hanks was a star for the ages. It chronicles the history of the United States from the '50s to the '70s through the eyes of the titular character, a low-IQ Alabama man who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart.

Bolstered by Hanks's delightfully charming performance, Forrest Gump is filled with memorable moments and delectable dialogue. Most critics on Rotten Tomatoes appreciate the dedication to its unforgettable protagonist and his enjoyable cheesy story, but most also note that the movie's sociopolitical impact is a lot shallower than it may have seemed back in 1994. The message of Forrest Gump seems to be that defying the status quo is damnable and deadly, while quietly sticking to it is the honorable thing to do. It isn't something that's felt quite right to critics as the movie has aged, leading them to call the movie entertaining but superficial.

9 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 74%

For the most part, Ron Howard has never been a filmmaker that critics nor audiences particularly love, but he's undeniably made some pretty good movies. If the Academy is to be believed, these include A Beautiful Mind, a moving biopic about mathematical genius John Nash, who made an astonishing discovery early in his career that led him to international acclaim. However, he soon found himself on a harrowing journey of self-discovery.

A Beautiful Mind isn't exactly one of the greatest modern biopics, but it's quite all right, and both critics and audiences have mostly been favorable to it as time has passed. Russell Crowe is phenomenal, Oscar-baity though his performance may be (as is the rest of the movie). Still, while critics on Rotten Tomatoes approve of A Beautiful Mind's humane portrayal of mental illness, they also feel that Howard's by-the-numbers stylistic and narrative approach to this historical figure doesn't do him justice.

8 'Around the World in 80 Days' (1956)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 74%

Although it's typically considered one of the worst Best Picture Oscar winners of all time, Around the World in 80 Days sometimes gets more hate than it deserves, as its mostly positive Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score proves. Based on Jules Verne's seminal adventure novel of the same title, it's a nearly 3-hour-long epic about a Victorian Englishman who bets that with the world's new steamships and railways, he can get around the globe in 80 days.

Critics seem to like the movie a bit more than audiences (it holds a 57% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes). They commonly agree with general viewers that Around the World in 80 Days is way too long and lacking in creative whimsy. However, they also like its cheerful tone and the epic production qualities, even if they would have appreciated the budget going to a stronger script instead of just an endless string of pointless cameos.

7 'Crash' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 73%

One shouldn't be fooled by its relatively high Rotten Tomatoes score: in audiences' eyes, Crash is usually agreed to be the weakest Best Picture winner, not just of the 2000s but of all time. Set over 36 hours in Los Angeles, it follows a handful of disparate people's lives as they intertwine in a collage of stories of race, loss, and redemption.

Some Rotten Tomatoes critics were willing to give Crash some leeway and grant it a positive rating due to its strong cast, cinematography, and score. However, pretty much everyone who reviewed it also had plenty to say about its shortcomings. The now-infamous Crash is awfully on-the-nose about its social and political messaging, its characters range from unlikable to forgettable, and its themes are so painfully shallow and infantile that they don't really pack much of a punch.

6 'The Great Ziegfeld' (1936)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 72%