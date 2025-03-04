You might not automatically associate Best Picture-winning movies with profanity, maybe because it’s easy to think of such films as classy, and movies with tons of profanity as being less classy. That is stereotyping, though, and it would be a less exciting world if awards contenders couldn’t indulge in a bit of filthy language, and if profane movies could only aspire to be popular among the unwashed masses (as it were).

In celebration of the Oscars, and of foul language, here’s a rundown of the Best Picture winners that have used the most F-bombs in their dialogue. Most of the examples here are more modern films, but that’s got a lot to do with the Hays Code restricting the sort of language found in motion pictures before 1970 (the movie version of M*A*S*H is held up as the first major American film to use the word).

10 'Argo' (2012)

25 f-words

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Because it’s both a biographical film and a thriller, there’s a decent amount of stress to be found in Argo; enough, in fact, that it using the F-word only 25 times is a little surprising. It’s enough for it to be one of the more profane Best Picture winners, sure, but it’s still somewhat restrained, also when taking into account how Ben Affleck’s Gone Baby Gone and The Town are much more f-bomb-filled.

Quality over quantity is in full effect here, too, considering that “Argo f**k yourself” is probably the most memorable line in the entire film. Overall, though, it’s a clean and efficient drama about a wild true story with a good amount of thrills. It might not be anyone’s favorite Best Picture winner, but you could do quite a bit worse.