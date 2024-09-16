As festival season 2024 opens its doors - led by an eye-catching lineup for TIFF 2024 - attention turns to the eventual awards season and who might be in the picture for the major categories at the Academy Awards. As eyes look forward, minds inevitably wander backward, as many begin to discuss previous winners and the legacy the ceremony has left behind.

The Academy, although not always matching with the cultural zeitgeist, does have a strong record of awarding some of the greatest movies of all time with the biggest prizes. Perhaps the biggest prize of all, the Best Picture title, has been awarded to many people's favorite ever flick and, often, due to their intent to represent to toughest of our world and push filmmaking boundaries, these flicks are slapped with an R-rating. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at the 10 best R-rated Oscars Best Picture winners, ranked.

10 'The French Connection' (1971)

Director: William Friedkin

Two years before he released perhaps the greatest horror movie of all time, The Exorcist, director William Friedkin was producing thrills and spills aplenty in The French Connection. The film follows a duo of gritty NYPD cops, Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle (Gene Hackman) and Buddy "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Scheider), as they hunt down heroin smuggler and all-round suave charmer, Alan Charnier (Fernando Rey).

A fast-paced, dogged tale based on Robin Moore's 1969 non-fiction book of the same name, The French Connection is a wild ride that feels rooted in the reality of its source material. The pairing of Hackman and Scheider - the short-tempered alcoholic and the loyal workaholic - makes for an immersive anchor for this story to hook itself to, even if some of their sentiments have aged poorly. Nevertheless, Friedkin's genius is on full display in The French Connection, highlighted by a law-breaking car chase, and would pave the way for him to break ground and drop jaws just two years later.

9 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directors: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

At a time when the multiverse was the big-budget plot device of choice, a relatively low-budget examination of the idea blew worldwide audiences away. The movie follows Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman whose laundromat business is on the brink, her marriage is teetering on the edge, and her relationship with her daughter is certainly strained. However, during one uneventful day and a trip to the IRS, everything changes.

It's difficult to fully summarize the staggering ambition the two Daniels, Kwan and Scheinert, had when conceiving this mind-blowing concept; To then pull it off on a relatively small budget and sweep up during awards season is nothing short of a miracle. A movie that blends numerous genres and film references - moving seamlessly from highly-detailed martial arts to a hilarious parody of Ratatouille - Everything Everywhere All at Once is a cinematic marvel that feels both extraordinarily epic and beautifully grounded.

8 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Directors: The Coen Brothers

The Coen Brothers make masterpieces like they're as simple as brewing tea, with No Country for Old Men their magnum opus. The movie follows a methodical cat-and-mouse chase, as the brutal killer, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), hunts down Josh Brolin's Llewelyn Moss, killing every bystander in his wake.

Winner of four Academy Awards including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Achievement in Directing, Best Supporting Actor for Bardem, and, of course, Best Picture, No Country for Old Men is a gritty, powerful tale. The Coens use their years of experience to meticulously craft a watertight story of breathless tension, with the story's most pivotal moments rivaled by Chigurh's supererogatory killings, highlighted by a scene in which he wagers the life of a gas station proprietor on one coin toss.

7 'Moonlight' (2016)

Director: Barry Jenkins

No, not La La Land, it was Moonlight that won the Best Picture at the 2017 Academy Awards. This life-affirming film from Barry Jenkins follows the growth of a young Black child into a man, as he battles with his identity as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, the volatile experience of growing up in a crime-ridden neighborhood, and a flawed relationship with his neglectful mother.

Moonlight takes time to breathe into each pivotal moment in the life of its central character, emphasizing the crucial impact of the fleeting moments one can have with seemingly unimportant people throughout their early years. This is highlighted by a masterful supporting turn from Mahershala Ali as Juan, a performance he even won an Academy Award for. It could have been so easy for Moonlight to simply be an exploitative, bleak look at growing up as part of several minority groups, and, thankfully, Jenkins takes the time to offer an appreciation to this life and all its flaws.

6 'Schindler's List' (1993)

Director: Steven Spielberg

A movie that has truly stood the test of time, Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List follows industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson), who becomes the unlikely force of humanitarian help for his struggling Jewish workforce during Germany's occupation of Poland in World War II.

Despite being almost three-and-a-half hours long, there is not a single fleeting moment of meandering in this masterpiece. Based on the true story of Schindler, - the man who saved about 1100 Jews from being gassed at the Auschwitz concentration camp - this is a tale that would grip the heartstrings even without its rooting in reality, with the stark emotional depths of this harrowing event explored in both its vast scope and intricate human details.

5 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Director: John Schlesinger

Featuring one of cinema's best on-screen pairings - the magnificent Dustin Hoffman and a breakout performance by John Voight - Midnight Cowboy follows Texas greenhorn Joe Buck (Voight), who arrives in New York City full of confidence only to realize the hustle of the city is eluding him. All he needs is a partner, who arrives in the form of the business-savvy social outcast Ratso (Hoffman).

During the 1970 Academy Awards, three Oscars went the way of Midnight Cowboy, including for Best Picture, Best Director for John Schlesinger, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The movie was also nominated for several others, including both the film's leads running for the Best Actor title and likely consuming each other's votes and causing neither to win. Midnight Cowboy became an instant classic upon its 1969 debut, with millions across several generations adopting the film as an all-time favorite. Endless quotable and narratively indulgent, this is a truly timeless piece of cinema.

4 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Director: Jonathan Demme

A breathless triumph, The Silence of the Lambs follows FBI cadet Clarice (Jodie Foster) who, when given the opportunity to prove herself, is required to team up with the dastardly yet cunning cannibal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). A game of psychological warfare ensues between the two, as Clarice must risk the evil scheming of Lecter to catch a brutal serial killer.

For the horror genre to receive any sort of recognition from the Academy is certainly a rarity, so for a horror movie to sweep all five of the major categories - Best Picture, Best Director (Jonathan Demme), Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Actress (Foster), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Ted Tally) - is frankly a miracle. At least, it would be a miracle if The Silence of the Lambs wasn't a timeless masterpiece. Not only is this a dark, twisted, masterful addition to the horror genre, but it's also a deftly painted portrait of humanity and its stomach-churning extremes.