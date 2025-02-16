It's hard to really put it in perspective, particularly since they've become such quintessential parts of the film industry and pop culture as a whole, but the Oscars are a very old ceremony. To be exact, they were first handed out in 1929, almost a whole century ago. As time has passed, they've become pretty much the biggest and most coveted honor that a film can aspire to, but it wasn't always like that. Looking back at the first few years of the Academy Awards, one can see that the ceremony really took a while to find its footing. Nowadays, there are still plenty of duds that somehow land Best Picture nominations, but back during the youth of the Oscars, it was significantly more common for bad or mediocre films to get recognized by the Academy.

As proof that, while the Academy certainly does get things wrong from time to time, they still have a mostly pretty solid track record (at least as far as the Best Picture category is concerned), the vast majority of the movies that have received the award have a positive acceptance rate from critics, or Tomatometer Score (meaning that it's 60% or more), on Rotten Tomatoes. Only three movies—all of them from the early days of the Academy, not coincidentally—have a rotten (or under 59%) score on Rotten Tomatoes. These aren't exactly atrocious films, but they sure haven't aged particularly well, either.

3 'Cimarron' (1931)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 52%

Image via RKO Radio Pictures

As far as Best Picture winners aging poorly goes, Cimarron easily gets the crown. It's also one of the most obscure recipients of the award in this day and age, which is unsurprising—and likely for the best. The 4th-ever Best Picture winner and the first-ever Western to get such an honor, it's a drama about a newspaper editor who settles in an Oklahoma boom town with his reluctant wife at the end of the nineteenth century. When so many exceptional masterworks from the '30s exist, from All Quiet on the Western Front (which is even older than Cimarron) to Charlie Chaplin's City Lights and Modern Times, "it's just a product of its time that shouldn't be measured by any modern standards" is a pretty poor excuse to defend these kinds of films. Not that anyone would bother, anyway.

Pretty much universally agreed to be not just the worst Best Picture winner of the '30s but one of the worst of all time, Cimarron suffers from uneven pacing, archaic entertainment value (not to call it nonexistent), and a script that has aged like milk. Irene Dunne, who was nominated for a Leading Actress Oscar for this film, does a pretty solid job, and the huge-for-its-time budget clearly went to some pretty impressive-looking production qualities. But when it's all in the service of some pretty distasteful racial stereotypes and misogynistic story beats, on top of a story that comes across as little more than utterly boring nowadays, it doesn't really matter much. A little over half of critics admittedly think that the movie's ambitious scope and impressive technical aspects allow it to hold up today, but a number of their peers seem to agree that this one should be left in 1931—and that's perfectly okay.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Cimarron Release Date February 9, 1931 Runtime 123 minutes Director Wesley Ruggles Cast Richard Dix, Irene Dunne, Estelle Taylor, Nance O'Neil Writers Edna Ferber, Howard Estabrook, Louis Sarecky

2 'The Greatest Show on Earth' (1952)

Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer Score: 50%

Image via Paramount Pictures

Cecil B. DeMille is typically agreed to be one of the founding fathers of American cinema, so calling him influential and impactful would be a pretty significant understatement. Like all the greats, however, he wasn't exempt from fault. At different points throughout his career, he definitely made movies worse than the circus dramatic epic The Greatest Show on Earth, but at least those didn't win Best Picture. The 25th recipient of the coveted award, this is the 2-and-a-half-hour-long compendium of the stories of trapeze artists, a clown, and an elephant trainer told against the backdrop of circus spectacle. Most of the actors did their own stunts—well before Jackie Chan and Tom Cruise made it cool—but fun stunts don't a good movie make.

On both IMDb and Letterboxd, The Greatest Show on Earth is one of the lowest-rated Best Picture winners due to people complaining about its boring observational tone. As it happens, critics on Rotten Tomatoes seem to agree that it's one of the weakest Best Picture recipients of all time, the approval rating of experts being split exactly down the middle. The critics who gave the movie a thumbs down critiqued its bloated runtime, its poor incorporation of documentary footage of the circus into the story, and DeMille's messy direction failing to bring all the ambitious elements of such a titanic artistic effort together satisfyingly. Even many of the critics who gave the movie a thumbs up agree that it's not actually all that great, or even the best movie of 1952, with films like High Noon also having been up for Best Picture that year (and other classics like Ikiru and Singin' in the Rain not even having been in contention at all).