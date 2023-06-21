After years of calls for an award for Best Stunts at the Oscars, it seems that a resolution may be in sight. John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been in talks with the Academy to recognize the importance of stuntwork to the movie business. In an interview with ComicBookMovie for John Wick 4's Blu-Ray release, Stahelski revealed that he has been in discussions regarding the issue with the Academy for several months now, and believes that a Best Stunts Oscar could be awarded as early as next year's ceremony — and if not, at least some time in the next three or four years.

One stumbling block, however, is who would actually receive such an award, due to the many hands needed to create a successful stunt. As Stahelski rhetorically asks, "Does the stunt coordinator get it? The guy doing the gag get it? The martial arts choreographer? The fight choreography? The stunt double? The second unit director? The editor? Who gets the award?" Despite this, Stahelski clearly believes that success is inevitable, saying "There is no one that we've met so far that thinks antagonistically to this like everybody on both sides wants this to happen. They want stunts at the Oscars. It's going to happen." The issue has been important to Stahelski for some time; in a 2020 Collider interview with Stahelski and Wick co-director David Leitch, he stated "I’m all for stunts, for someone to get an Oscar. I think we’re a big part of it, if not one of the biggest parts, especially in the visuals in some of the biggest movies out there."

Who Is Chad Stahelski?

Stahelski began his career as a stuntman; a friend of Brandon Lee, Stahelski was Lee's stunt double on The Crow, the production on which Lee was killed in a fatal on-set accident. He doubled for Keanu Reeves on The Matrix and became a stunt coordinator on the film's sequels. After serving as a sought-after stunt coordinator on films like 300, Speed Racer, and The Expendables, he made his directorial debut, co-directing with Leitch, on 2014's John Wick; he directed the three subsequent sequels solo, including this year's acclaimed John Wick 4. He is next slated to direct Michael B. Jordan in the Amazon adaptation of Tom Clancy's thriller novel Rainbow Six.

With the increasing prevalence of digital effects in action movies, great stuntwork still draws attention to a film. The Mission: Impossible series is famous for star Tom Cruise's insistence on performing an increasingly death-defying series of stunts himself; this year's installment, Dead Reckoning Part 1, promises a gravity-defying motorcycle jump off a cliff and a harrowing fight scene atop a speeding steam train. One awards show does recognize the importance of stunts; the Screen Actors Guild Awards offers two awards for Best Stunt Ensemble, with one for movies, and one for television.

