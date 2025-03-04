Wondering how they pulled off those wild stunts during the ads that aired during Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony? You can learn all about it in a new behind-the-scenes video exclusively on Collider. If you were watching closely on Sunday, you might have noticed a series of stunt-themed ads for a variety of brand partners, including Carnival Cruise Line, Kiehl’s, L’Oréal Paris, MNTN, and Samsung Galaxy.

The Carnival Cruise Line ad spotlighted a jump from a helicopter to a cruise ship swimming pool; Kiehl's featured a Western stagecoach stunt, an homage to their founding in 1881; L’Oréal Paris, repeated (and immaculately made-up) jumps through a plate-glass window; MNTN, a car stunt and a pile of exploding televisions to demonstrate that TV ads aren't just for big companies; while Samsung had two ads, one with a suspended drop off a building (and an inconvenient ice cream truck) and a fight to the death (scheduled on one combatant's Samsung phone, naturally). The BTS video details how the advertisers assembled an all-star team of movie stunt performers, coordinated by veteran stunt director Chris Denison, and demonstrates how much work goes into the often unsung job of a stunt performer.

"The stars aligned for this partnership - it was the perfect intersection of shared creative direction between brands and an incredible opportunity to highlight the community of stunt workers," says Olga Suvorova, Vice President of Mobile eXperience Marketing at Samsung Electronics America.

"Our partners were in lock step throughout the creative process with the shared intention of placing the focus on the stunt community and their outstanding performances while finding unique ways to integrate our individual brand identities. For Samsung Galaxy, it's not about what technology can do, but what people can do with it. That's why we're so excited about how Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy AI experiences played an integral role in showcasing electrifying moments throughout film history, enhancing the action and performance with cutting-edge technology—showing the world how personalized daily summaries or erasing background noise can transform even your most extreme tasks."

Fun Facts Behind the Biggest "Marketing Stunt" Ever

Five of the six ads were filmed in Los Angeles after the devastating wildfires, and the two LA-based production companies behind the spots employed over 150 crew members. The spots were filled with incredible stunt performers, including Jack Gill, Fred North, Steve Brown, Samantha Win, Gary Hymes, Mike Massa, Hannah Betts, Daniel Stevens, Alex Daniels, Hayley Wright, Frank Trigg, Craig O'Brien, Jon Devore, Kurt Lott, Sammy Horowitz, and Gemma Nguyen. Here are some of the other epic facts behind each spot:

Stunt 1 | Samsung

Defeat the day…and Greg in accounting with the new Samsung Galaxy S25.

Fun fact: The names of iconic stunt performers are listed in the glass directory stuntman Steve Brown crashes through.

Fun fact: The barista character is also a stuntwoman and wife of Steve Brown.

Stunt 2 | L’Oréal Paris

Stuntwoman Samantha Win’s makeup stays put through sweat, rain…and a plateglass window thanks to L’Oréal Infallible Setting Spray.

Fun fact: Samantha nailed her jump through real glass in one take.

Fun fact: Samantha really didn’t need any makeup touch-ups throughout the day. She even texted later that night that her makeup was still intact.

Stunt 3 | Carnival Cruise Line

When fun calls, stuntwoman Hannah Betts jumps from iconic movie pilot Fred North’s helicopter at 11,000ft – and finds the perfect landing spot. In the pool of a Carnival Cruise ship.

Fun fact: The incredible shot of Hannah Betts jumping out of the helicopter was captured on her very first take.

Fun fact: The aerial team for Carnival has a combined total of over 100,000 skydives.

Fun fact: This is the first time Fred North has played himself in a role, previously always credited as “helicopter pilot.”

Fun fact: These jumps were completed practically, on location in the Dominican Republic, over an actual Carnival ship. No bluescreens here.

Stunt 4 | Kiehl’s

Stunt performers go through a lot on film sets. So when the production leaves you hanging – literally – in the hot sun, Kiehl’s is there to protect their skin and keep them camera ready.

Fun fact: Our stunt coordinator’s stories of being on set and taking lunch breaks underwater were part of the inspiration behind this spot.

Fun fact: Sammy Horowitz is only one of two known stunt performers who’ve successfully transitioned into full-time television writing.

Fun fact: We had a father / son stuntman combo on this spot. Richard Taylor and Richard Taylor Jr.

Stunt 5 | Samsung

You only get one shot at an epic 184ft high fall stunt – so when the sound gets compromised, the Samsung Galaxy S25’s Audio Eraser saves the day…and the take.

Fun fact: Stuntwoman Milly Nalin has a 15-month-old baby!

Fun fact: Stuntman Kevin Derr is the son of stunt high fall legend Joe Gilbride, famous for all of those huge jumps back in the 1980s.

Stunt 6 | MNTN

When MNTN says they’re blowing up the old way of doing TV advertising, they mean that literally…with legendary stunt driver Gary Hymes behind the wheel.

Fun fact: Gary Hymes was Spielberg's longtime stunt coordinator and 2nd unit director.

Fun fact: The face you see on the TV at the beginning of the spot is Alex Daniels, who doubled as Batman.

Fun Fact: Gary played one of the bikers in Grease.

