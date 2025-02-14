The history of comic book movies at the Academy Awards is relatively short. The first feature film nominated for an Oscar was 1978's Superman, which received three nominations and won a Special Achievement Award for its special effects. Categories where the genre tends to be particularly shunned—unfairly so, it's worth noting—are the four centered on acting. Nevertheless, seven outstanding performances from the genre have received acting Oscar nods. All of them are, at the very least, great, but, of course, some are considerably better than others.

With the bulk of these nominations happening in the 21st century, it may just be an indication that Academy voters are starting to warm up to films based on comic books, opening the door for more acting nominations for these films happening more often in the future. Whether this is the case or not, these seven iconic performances are proof that this genre is most definitely not incompatible with genuinely artsy, high-quality, legitimate, and serious acting. From two of the best portrayals of who's perhaps the most iconic supervillain ever to outstanding performances from non-superhero comic book films, few people would argue against the statement that these Oscar nominees deserved all the hype they got. This list will rank every actor nominated for a comic book performance based on the performance itself and its legacy on cinema as a whole.

7 William Hurt as Richie Cusack

'A History of Violence' (2005)

Legendary Torontonian auteur David Cronenberg is best known for his work in the horror genre, particularly for pretty much being the father of body horror. However, has also worked in different kinds of movies from time to time, including A History of Violence, which may not be horror but is still one of Cronenberg's most violent movies (in case the title didn't give that away). Based on a DC graphic novel written by John Wagner (the creator of Judge Dredd) and illustrated by Vince Locke, it's one of the best graphic novel adaptations in movie history.

William Hurt received a Supporting Actor nomination for his explosive performance as crime boss Richie Cusack, who's trying to get his brother Joey (Viggo Mortensen) killed. At just a little over 8 minutes of screen time, it's the 9th-shortest performance ever nominated in the category. Thus, it's difficult for Hurt to rise to the level of the other Oscar-nominated comic book movie performances, purely because he doesn't have enough time to do so. Still, the performance is so delightfully over-the-top and holds so much screen presence that, even with that little screen time, Hurt ends up being one of the most memorable aspects of the film.

6 Jackie Cooper as Skippy

'Skippy' (1931)