Oscars: Elton John, Idina Menzel, Cynthia Erivo, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman to Perform

The Academy has announced that Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman will perform their Oscar-nominated songs at next month’s ceremony.

Because the Oscars are going without a host once again, there’s a little bit more time for the awards show to indulge musical performances. In fact, Questlove is set to make a special appearance, and there will also be a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will become the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

“We’re excited to have an incredible group of nominees and performers who will deliver one-of-a-kind music moments you will only see on the Oscars,” producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Sir Elton is believed to be the favorite for his new ditty from Rocketman, and there’s been no word on whether he’ll bring star Taron Egerton on stage to join him on the mic. All we know at this point is that the Oscars will air live on ABC on February 9. Here is the full list of Best Original Song nominees.

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4

Performed by Randy Newman

Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

Performed by Elton John

Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough

Performed by Chrissy Metz

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2

Performed by Idina Menzel and Aurora

Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from Harriet

Performed by Cynthia Erivo

Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Erivo is actually a dual nominee this year, as she also earned a Best Actress nomination for Harriet, making her the sole person of color nominated in the acting categories. Whether that extra bit of exposure helps her beat Elton John for the Original Song statue is anyone's guess.