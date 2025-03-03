Oscars host Conan O'Brien didn’t take long to poke fun at the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón at tonight’s ceremony. The longtime late-night host made light of the social media firestorm that has erupted over the film and its star in his opening monologue Sunday night. After a montage of music from Wicked, courtesy of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, O'Brien emerged from Demi Moore’s back, took the stage and launched into a monologue that poked fun at the impenetrable nature of Dune, the lengthy runtime of The Brutalist, and yes, the wildly offensive Tweets of Best Actress nominee Gascon.

Noting the extensive profanity of Anora, Conan joked, “Anora uses the F-word 479 times. That's 3 more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón's publicist.” The broadcast then cut to the actress in the audience, who was seemingly unbothered by the cracks. O'Brien then addressed her, telling her that “…if you’re going to Tweet about the Oscars, remember that my name is Jimmy Kimmel,” referring to the fellow late night host who served as the Oscars’ master of ceremonies for the last two years.

What Is Controversial About Karla Sofía Gascón?

Image via Netflix

Entirely separate from the controversy surrounding Emilia Pérez itself, which has been dinged by critics for its poor handling of both its Hispanic and transgender characters, Gascón has been a lightning rod for controversy. It began when she suggested that fellow Best Actress nominee Fernanda Torres, who was given the nod for her acclaimed performance in I'm Still Here, had a social media team that was ginning up negative publicity for Emilia Pérez and its star.

This was then followed by the unearthing of Gascón's Tweets from recent years, which managed to offend pretty much everyone: She criticized the protests that emerged in the wake of George Floyd's death, body-shamed Adele, and made light of Miley Cyrus' sexuality. The actress' attempts to extinguish the controversy only served to fan the flames, and some have even called for the Academy to rescind her nomination. She has been notably absent from most awards ceremonies in the wake of the controversy but is in attendance tonight.

Despite the controversy, Emilia Perez has more nominations than any other film at the 97th Academy Awards. In addition to Best Actress, its nominations include Best Picture, Best Director (for Jacques Audiard), and Best Supporting Actress (for Zoe Saldaña). The 97th Academy Awards are being awarded on March 2, 2025, on ABC. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.