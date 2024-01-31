The Big Picture Harold Lloyd, a popular comedy star of the silent era, made films that showcased his effervescent humor and included dangerous stunts.

Lloyd played an important role in founding the Academy Awards, believing that public recognition of cinematic crafts would generate respect for the industry.

Despite his contributions, Lloyd never received any competitive awards but was honored with an Honorary Award for being a master comedian.

Every year the Academy Award nominations have their fair share of snubs and surprises, eliciting strong reactions from those who feel that some of the year’s best work was overlooked or ignored. While it can sometimes be a challenge to invest heavily in the award season race, as a film’s marketing campaigning is often more critical than its quality, the Oscars fulfill an important role within the industry. In addition to shining a spotlight on underrepresented projects and outstanding achievements, the Oscars celebrate all aspects of a film’s production, including crafts that tend to get less media attention. The notion that the industry should reward itself for significant work is why the awards ceremony was created in the first place. Although he’s best known as an actor, comedian, and stunt artist, Harold Lloyd played an important role in founding the Academy Awards.

Safety Last! A boy leaves his small country town and heads to the big city to get a job. As soon as he makes it big his sweetheart will join him and marry him. His enthusiasm to get ahead leads to some interesting adventures. Release Date April 1, 1923 Director Fred C. Newmeyer , Sam Taylor Cast Harold Lloyd Runtime 74m Main Genre Romantic Comedy

Who Was Harold Lloyd?

Image via Hal Roach Studios

While the era is most often associated with Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, Lloyd was one of the most popular comedy stars of the “silent era” of Hollywood. This was a critical period in the development of the industry that proved that the medium was both commercially viable and artistically rewarding and led to the emergence of great cinema within the 1920s. Although the context has changed, the techniques used by filmmakers within the silent era can still be instructive for today’s filmmakers. While silent comedies were often simple in their narrative construction, they needed to indicate moments of humor, heartbreak, and horror to audiences purely through their visuals. As a result, it took a very signature personality on the part of silent film stars to handle the sizable expectation of justifying an entire film’s production.

Like many early silent movie stars, Lloyd attracted a loyal fan base due to his signature personality. While his films and shorts varied in terms of story, and rarely shared any continuity, they generally followed an ambitious, yet awkward protagonist who finds himself caught up in inordinately chaotic circumstances. While Lloyd’s films included a fair amount of mayhem, confusion, and cheeky moments of embarrassment, they retained a light tone that made them approachable to audiences of all ages. While even Chaplin occasionally took a stab at darker material, the superficial value of Lloyd’s films became one of his distinguishing hallmarks. It’s the optimism and self-awareness in Lloyd’s performances that made his films so noteworthy within an era where many silent stars were attempting to craft unique personalities.

Beyond his effervescent humor and endearing personality, Lloyd’s films were notable for their inclusion of dangerous stunts. Due to the lack of advanced digital technology during this era of cinema, artists like Lloyd had to put their own lives in danger when pulling off complex sequences. It's the sense of realism within Lloyd’s performances, as he was often actually risking critical injuries, that makes his work hold up to this day. An iconic sequence where Lloyd scales the side of a tall building in the 1923 silent comedy Safety Last! is a rare cinematic moment that is just as thrilling 100 years later. Similarly, the use of train sequences in Lloyd’s 1925 classic The Freshman proved to be one of his most innovative and influential projects to date.

Why Did Harold Lloyd Help Fund the Academy?

Harold Lloyd reached one of the creative peaks of his career in 1927, as his action-adventure dramedy The Kid Brother proved to be his most heartwarming and stylistically ambitious project to date. It proved to be a consequential year for him, as Lloyd joined a group of actors and filmmakers in founding the Academy Awards of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences. Lloyd, alongside such noted artists as Douglas Fairbanks, Jack Warner, Cecil B. DeMille, and Raoul Walsh, believed that public recognition of cinematic crafts would help generate respect for the industry and create a board of artists that could oversee changes within the medium. Since new technologies were gradually being implemented, these Academy Awards founders felt that a body of the industry’s best and brightest could pool their knowledge for the collective benefit of cinema.

Although the first awards ceremony was held in 1929, the Academy Awards look very different today than they did during their inception. Initially, the Oscars awarded two films with the Best Picture trophy; Wings received the award for “Outstanding Picture,” and Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans was awarded the “Best Unique and Artistic Picture” prize. Other categories, such as Best Engineering Effects and Best Writing (Title Writing), were disbanded in recent years. The ceremony also distinguished its Best Director award between Best Directing (Comedy Picture) and Best Directing (Dramatic Picture). Although the Oscars have added and changed many categories in the years since, awards like Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Cinematography have remained the same.

What Can Hollywood Learn From Harry Lloyd?

Ironically, Harold Lloyd was never in contention for the awards that he helped found, as a majority of his best work was completed and released before the 1st Academy Awards. It speaks to Lloyd’s integrity as an artist that he was interested in letting his peers receive accolades rather than contributing to his success. While he never received any competitive awards, Lloyd received an Honorary Award in 1953 for being “a master comedian and good citizen.” Honorary Awards are often used by the Oscars to reward artists whose work never received the attention it deserved at the time of their release.

Like many of the iconic artists that emerged during the silent era, Lloyd was a true cinematic renaissance man who had many responsibilities on the sets of his films. While handling multiple duties may have put more pressure on Lloyd during production, the personal investment he had in his projects’ success resulted in some of the best films of the 1920s. Although Lloyd helped to create a ceremony that allows the industry to celebrate its achievements, his work serves as a terrific showcase for the flexibility of the medium and may continue to inspire the next generation of storytellers.

