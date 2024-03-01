The Big Picture The Oscars are expanding beyond "Oscar bait" films, recognizing diverse genres like horror in makeup and hairstyling.

Best Makeup and Hairstyling was created to honor breakthrough work transforming actors into fantastical characters.

While horror films have historically won in the Best Makeup category, recent winners focus more on transforming historical figures.

While the Academy Awards have been accused of almost exclusively rewarding films that fall into the “Oscar bait” categories, the ceremony has made some impressive steps forward in recent years to award films from different genres. With an arthouse satire (Birdman or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), fantasy romance (The Shape of Water), an international genre thriller (Parasite), and a science fiction action film (Everything Everywhere All at Once) all winning the Best Picture prize, the Academy Awards have proven that being an “Oscar movie” doesn’t just mean one thing anymore. Unfortunately, this diversification has sadly not extended to all genres, as only six horror films in history have been nominated for Best Picture. While they are often overlooked in major categories, horror films are often represented by the Oscars’ Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category.

Why Was the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category Created?

While certain prizes like Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Actress have been awarded since the inception of the Oscars, the Academy Awards have added and discontinued different categories throughout its history. Although there wasn't originally a category designed for them specifically, the Oscars handed out honorary trophies to films with breakthrough work by makeup and hairstyling artists. These films included the 1964 technicolor western 7 Faces of Dr. Leo and the original Planet of the Apes film from 1968; while neither film can be technically classified as “horror,” they certainly featured otherworldly fantasy creatures that in some instances evoke terror. The development of these honorary trophies indicated that the Academy Award voters recognized how important their work was, as it could bring fantastical creatures to life without breaking a film’s sense of authenticity.

The Best Makeup and Hairstyling category was firmly established after the Oscars received backlash for not recognizing the incredible work done on David Lynch’s The Elephant Man, which transformed actor John Hurt into John Merrick using extensive prosthetics. The following year, the first competitive Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was given to a horror film. John Landis’ classic dark comedy An American Werewolf in London, which serves as a board parody of the classic Universal Monsters character, was recognized for the impressive transformation of David Naughton’s character, David Kessler, into a monstrous creature of the night. The highly influential makeup artist Rick Baker got to accept the trophy, as his creative design had created an iconic sequence that was just as funny as it was scary.

The Best Makeup and Hairstyling Honors the Horror Genre

Within the first few decades of the category’s inception, horror films frequently won the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar. Chris Walas and Stephan Dupuis took home the prize for David Cronenberg’s remake of the classic horror film The Fly, which featured Jeff Goldblum’s Seth Brundley transforming into a monstrous hybrid of human and insect DNA. The film is often cited as one of the greatest horror remakes of all time because it turned a somewhat cheesy premise into a genuinely disturbing human drama about the perils of body image. While Goldblum’s excellent performance certainly provides The Fly with an emotional punch, it’s the makeup designs that give the film a visceral sense of dread.

Another horror winner in the category was Francis Ford Coppola’s epic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, an elaborate period reinterpretation of the classic vampire story. While Bram Stoker’s Dracula was a major Oscar winner, as it also picked up prizes for Best Costume Design and Best Sound Editing, the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category often serves as the only prize that horror films are nominated for. While it was denied nominations in other categories, Joe Johnston’s 2010 remake The Wolfman earned Baker his seventh win in the category since his initial victory for An American Werewolf in London; ironically, it was for creating another memorable, albeit much more serious werewolf design.

The Best Makeup & Hairstyling award has also honored films that are adjacent to the horror genre. While the Beetlejuice would be considered a fantasy comedy first and foremost, it undeniably has some sequences that are genuinely terrifying; similarly, Ed Wood is a biopic of the titular cult horror filmmaker that pays tribute to the work done by his makeup artists. Even Pan’s Labyrinth, a work of magical realism and historical fiction, has elements of the horror genre within it, as most Guillermo del Toro projects do. In the case of these films, the Oscars honored the cultural influence of horror cinema by awarding films that were directly inspired by it.

Did the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Category Lose Its Way?

Despite being one of the few categories that horror films are genuinely competitive for, the Best Makeup & Hairstyling category has been less kind to horror films in recent years. The Wolfman was the last true horror winner in the category, which has begun to more frequently award biopics that transform well-known actors into famous historical figures. While Christian Bale’s transformation into Dick Cheney in Vice and Gary Oldman’s portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour certainly required significant makeup effects, it’s hard to not feel like the Oscars have opted for less exciting winners. While recreating historical icons takes skill on the part of a makeup and hairstyling artist, it’s perhaps even more impressive to create a holy nightmarish design.

The growing ignorance toward horror films within the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category is representative of a less varied awards ceremony, where unexpected winners are few and far between. In five of the last six years, the Best Makeup and Hairstyling award has been won by a film that also has a corresponding win in an acting category; the one exception has been Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which nonetheless received nominations for both Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis. Considering that performances in horror films are rarely recognized, the Best Makeup and Hairstyling category has begun to reflect the tastes of the general voting body. It’s a sad development, but hopefully, the Oscars will once again show that they respect the horror genre and the incredible artists that make it what it is.

