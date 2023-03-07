You’d think hosting the Academy Awards would be much like a 1988 song by Poison: "Nothin' But a Good Time." You get to host an entire night of television dedicated to loving movies! Plus, you get to be in the same room as some of the most beloved movie stars in history. Instead, it’s an experience that leaves many disillusioned entertainers feeling like they suddenly bought a house in a 2002 song by Joe Nichols: "Brokenheartsville." What should be an exciting opportunity to spread some laughs and film references has instead become such a cursed element of the Academy Awards that the ceremony even eschewed a host recently for three consecutive years.

What’s going on? It’s not like every aspect of the Academy Awards is perfect, but hosting the Oscars has taken on an especially toxic reputation even compared to other criticized elements of the Oscars. How did this happen? Why is hosting the Academy Awards such a lose/lose proposition?

Who Has Hosted the Oscars Multiple Times?

Before the Oscars were even televised for general audiences (that event would occur at the 25th Academy Awards after years of the ceremony being confined to just radio), there was a host. Starting with Douglas Fairbanks in 1929, the Oscars have regularly had a recognizable face guiding the night along from one category to the next. Initially, this gig was filled out by an eclectic grab bag of early 20th-century celebrities, including director Frank Capra and William C. deMille. Bob Hope scored his first Oscars hosting gig in 1940 with the 12th Academy Awards, an event that solidified his first of countless hosting gigs. Hope, a veteran comedian and a master of working with a crowd, became a reliable staple of the Oscars and he still hosted the show solo as late as 1978.

For the Oscars, Hope established two core tenants of an ideal Oscars host. For one thing, it helps to have a funny person up there with experience performing before a live audience. For another, it never hurts to invite back people that slay at the Oscars. Hope made it clear that you could bring back favorite hosts over and over again as it never alienated audiences, even enticing them to tune in. The likes of Jack Lemmon and Jerry Lewis would host the ceremony on multiple occasions in the mid-20th century while in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Johnny Carson hosted five out of six consecutive ceremonies.

Billy Crystal would prove to be the real heir to Bob Hope's throne, though. Starting with his first hosting gig in 1990 for the 62nd Academy Awards, Crystal has gone on to host a staggering nine times, eight of which occurred over a period of 15 years. All this information is kind of goofy fun to know for trivia buffs with no life (like me!). However, it’s also important to recognize the norms for traditional Oscar hosts and how often the Academy has gone to the well for veteran familiar hosts. For so long, there were some steady staples the Academy could turn to for hosting, the prospect of securing a host probably wasn’t a massive cause for concern. The days of Hope and Crystal reliably carrying the show have now been traded out for a modern version of this ceremony where an Oscar host is deemed too much trouble to even bother securing.

Why Is Hosting the Oscars Such a Modern Problem?

There are a lot of elements at play impacting the reputation of being an Oscars host, but part of it is simply that we’ve had a lot of bad Oscar hosts in modern times. Now, they’re not the very first Oscar hosts to absolutely bomb at this event (just ask David Letterman) but having so many of them go down as infamously terrible in a row has certainly tarnished the reputation of the gig. After Hugh Jackman’s outstanding work hosting the 81st Academy Awards, it seems like the job has been regularly filled with all-time bad hosts.

James Franco and Anne Hathaway’s work at the 83rd Academy Awards in 2011, for instance, became a social media punchline before the show was over. Neil Patrick Harris, despite being a song n’ dance man with experience hosting award programs, is only remembered now for a bad recurring gag involving magic. The return of Chris Rock and Ellen DeGeneres as hosts in the 2010s didn’t yield any especially pleasantly memorable results. The less said about Seth MacFarlane’s atrocious work as a host the better.

After nearly a decade of dreadful results with Oscar hosts, it’s no surprise that the Academy opted for a multi-year hiatus on hosts starting with the 91st Academy Awards. Whereas at least fond memories of Billy Crystal running through nominated movies could balance out past tepid Oscar host monologues, viewers just associated Oscar hosts in the 2010s with subpar comedy bits that went nowhere. It was hard to shake off that public perception while the lack of excitement or positivity surrounding the job undoubtedly warded off some potential candidates. Who wants to step into a role that seems unwinnable from day one?

The Search for a Host With Broad Appeal Is Now Too Difficult

Image Via ABC

More urgent, though, is how the concept of an Oscar host has been hurt by the last decade of pop culture becoming more dominated by TV shows and movies with smaller, niche audiences. Back in the mid-20th century, everybody knew who Bob Hope was, ditto for Johnny Carson in the 80s and Billy Crystal in the 90s. With so few TV networks initially providing original programming and tons of mid-budget comedy movies in the marketplace, it was easy to pluck out a broadly-appealing comedian who could shepherd the Oscars.

Today, there are plenty of talented funny entertainers out there who could do a great job with this program, but they don’t have the kind of fanbase or universal appeal that the Academy clearly wants for this gig. Folks like Patti Harrison or Hasan Minhaj have sizeable fanbases, but good luck convincing the Academy that they’ve got the pull of Hope or Carson. This is no slam on Harrison or Minhaj or any other modern comedian, it’s just a byproduct of there being so many new TV shows and movies being produced in the age of streaming. If you plopped Hope or Carson into the modern world of pop culture, they’d almost certainly struggle to stand out themselves. With so few instantly recognizable icons to choose from, it’s become harder than ever to choose an Oscar host.

There’s also the issue of vintage Oscar hosts being so legendary that it’s hard for new hosts to step out of their shadows. Billy Crystal didn’t nail every single ceremony, but he scored more than enough big laughs (and proved his specific style of comedy was a perfect fit for the Oscars) to make him a difficult act to follow. Ditto Hugh Jackman and his unforgettable opening number for his Oscars ceremony referencing the then-recent economic recession. Those hosts were entertaining enough to make the already grave shortcomings of weak modern Oscar hosts even more apparent. James Franco and Anne Hathaway’s stint was always going to be dreadful (mostly because of the former performer) but having to build on the legacy of Jackman and Crystal didn’t help.

Maybe we don’t need an Oscars host?

Image via ABC

One could stand around all day listing off the challenges facing any potential Oscars host. You’ve got to be funny, but not so funny that it distracts from the momentousness of the night. You’re also on live broadcast TV, which means you’ve got to be as universally appealing as possible, that’s bound to alienate a lot of potential candidates. There’s also the particular issue that many Oscar ceremonies never figure out what to do with a host beyond an opening monologue. They just awkwardly show back up for lengthy gags throughout the evening, scoring few laughs from viewers at home in the process. Who would want to be stuck with that kind of sporadic presence?

All of these issues, and so many more, make it clear why the job of an Academy Awards host has become such a cursed proposition in the modern world. No wonder the show eschewed a host for three consecutive years from 2019 to 2021, with the ceremony managing to not collapse in on itself in the process (the issues with any of those ceremonies did not stem exclusively from no host being around). Given that the Oscars ran so smoothly without a host (the lack of distracting running gags involving the host was so refreshing) and that there are so many issues facing potential hosts of this program, maybe we just don’t need an Oscars host. It’s ok to retire some traditions, especially when it’s become increasingly clear that they don’t quite work in the modern world of pop culture anymore. This job becoming such a burdensome proposition should be a sign to the Academy that the days of a host for the Oscars should be a lot like a 2013 song by The Band Perry: “Done.” We'll find out next Monday when Jimmy Kimmel takes on the daunting task.